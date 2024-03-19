MultiDyne opens gate to IP networks with new openGear series

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will introduce a new series of openGear solutions at NAB Show 2024 that will help customers build stronger bridges between the SDI and IP worlds. The new MDoG Series offers SMPTE ST 2110 network interface and low-latency JPEG-XS codec modules to efficiently manage uncompressed and compressed signals as they move between legacy systems and IP networks, with full redundancy to optimize performance. MultiDyne will debut the series at Booth C7107 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17.

MultiDyne’s MDoG-6060 modules represent the company’s first IP Gateway solutions for uncompressed ST 2110 networks. The modules provide a reliable SDI-to-IP network interface with exceptionally wide bandwidth, helping broadcast and media companies optimize throughput for uncompressed 4K and HD video transport.

MDoG-6060 ST 2110 Gateways are available in multiple I/O configurations for 3G-SDI (3×3, 6×2 and 2×6) and 12G-SDI (1×1, 2×0 and 0x2) systems. Each configuration offers two 25GB network interfaces to support redundant transport streams, strengthened through SMPTE ST 2022-7 compliance. The ST 2022-7 standard provides hitless merge functionality, which means that the two network streams will borrow packets from each other to maintain signal integrity as they move through the network, ensuring streams are reassembled and intact upon reaching their destinations.

“MultiDyne excels at moving video, whether using our proven fiber-optic transport or IP networking solutions,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “One of our core strengths is helping our customers managing the throughput of video, audio and data signals in almost any scenario imaginable inside studios, onboard trucks and out in the field, and packaging high signal densities for reliable transport. Our latest openGear solutions are ideal for broadcasters in need of transitional tools that allow them to use their traditional gear in modernized media facilities.”

Jesse Foster, VP of Products and Western Sales, adds that most greenfield facilities are built holistically to support ST 2110 workflows. “Many of our customers are on a path toward pure ST 2110, but there are still SDI islands throughout the infrastructure,” he said. “These facilities have made large capital investments in cameras, routers, graphics and other technologies that haven’t yet been full realized, and they need gateways such as the MDoG-6060 to bring signals from these components into a ST 2110 network.”

MultiDyne’s new MDoG-6061 JPEG-XS codec openGear modules address the need for high-density signal transport in modern workflows where uncompressed transport isn’t yet a reality. The MDoG-6061 JPEG-XS encoders and devices support low-latency compression or decompression of up to two channels of 12G-DSI, with the added benefit of ST 2022-7 redundancy over dual 10GB network interfaces.

“Two uncompressed 12G transport streams will use all of bandwidth available in a 25G ST 2110 pipe,” said Foster. “JPEG-XS compression establishes 20 times the efficiency over that pipe, using a fraction of the bandwidth with no noticeable latency of loss of visual quality. The optimized bandwidth usage translates to much lower costs for broadcasters, while content creators benefit from the codec’s low latency encoding and decoding capabilities for their live productions.”

As with all MultiDyne openGear modules, MDoG Series modules can easy be programmed and added to existing openGear frames with other cards to meet each customer’s specification, and are SNMP-compatible for IP-based network management and monitoring purposes.