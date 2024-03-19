VidOvation at the 2024 NAB Show

Celona private 5G and VidOvation bonded cellular

As part of NAB’s BEIT Conference, VidOvation Chief Technology Officer Jim Jachetta will present a paper on private 5G networks on Tuesday, April 16 at 12:10 p.m. Private 5G networks are filling a void in situations where standard Wi-Fi isn’t available or where Wi-Fi and public 5G get too congested to work as needed — especially in outdoor areas and large, open-air environments such as sports stadiums, concert venues, and locations of major news events.

VidOvation will demonstrate the Celona private 5G solution in its booth (W2230), combining VidOvation’s bonded cellular technology with Celona’s 5G LAN system using shared cellular spectrum. The demonstration will show how Celona technology integrates with Haivision’s Pro and Air mobile encoders to deliver more reliable video transport and video transmission over private 5G. Attendees will see how public 5G and private 5G can work together using bonded cellular. In addition to the Celona technology, components of the solution include:

Haivision Pro460, the most reliable 4K UHD and four-channel HD bonded cellular and IP encoder and transmitter for remote production and REMI.

Haivision Air320 field HEVC encoder for on-the-go live streaming. It has two internal modems, two external modems, Wi-Fi, and LAN.

Haivision StreamHub advanced receiver, distribution server, and cloud platform. The transceiver is vendor-agnostic and universally compatible with third-party encoders.

VidOvation multicarrier SIMs for bonded cellular applications. The Haivision mobile encoders VidOvation provides come with

VidOvation multicarrier SIMs that automatically connect to the best available public cellular networks. Thus the encoders support private and public 5G simultaneously, guaranteeing reliable video transmission.

Wireless camera links

Known for its expertise in wireless solutions for video transmission, VidOvation will demonstrate and discuss wireless solutions from VidOvation, ABonAir, Vislink, and others. Specific demonstrations will include the following:

VidOvation VidOlink Reacher II is a family of low-cost professional wireless video and audio transmitters and receivers for video production applications where it is impractical or impossible to run cables and wires, or where cables would be a hindrance. An

NAB 2023 Product of the Year Award winner, the VidOlink Reacher family delivers premium picture quality, uses industry-standard power and video interfaces, and provides simple setup with plug-and-play operation.

ABonAir wireless video transmission solution, which comprises the AB4000 4K and HD wireless video camera link with integrated camera control and intercom and the AB612 4K UHD HDR wireless broadcast system with 35-millisecond delay.

VidOvation will also show the AB512, the world’s only wireless broadcast system with 7-millisecond subframe delay.

Robotic cinema cameras from advanced image robotics

VidOvation now represents a new product line — Advanced Image Robotics’ robotic cinema cameras for live television and production. The cameras are easy to set up and have a direct cloud connection to streamline the workflow. Thanks to robots, these cameras have precise, organic, smooth movement and enable camera operators to work from home. Visitors to Booth W2230 will see the AIR One robotic camera in action.

Software tools from AlvaLinks, Providius, and Intracom

