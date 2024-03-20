Accedo launches OTT video managed services offering

Global video solutions provider Accedo has launched a dedicated OTT video managed services offering. Designed to reduce complexity and risk for video service providers, the offering will see Accedo take complete ownership of operating and enhancing OTT video services, managing the entire end-to-end ecosystem, including technology, functionality, people, and processes.

The managed services offering draws on Accedo’s extensive experience in designing, building and deploying video experiences for many of the world’s leading OTT services. The company’s broad suite of solutions covers a vast array of video streaming use cases, with a focus on user experience and innovation. This, in combination with its extensive and long-standing network of technology partners from across the OTT ecosystem, means that Accedo is able to provide a UX-driven end-to-end offering, leveraging best-of-breed solutions in a single holistic package covering all aspects of running and growing a competitive video business.

The offering will enable video providers to streamline and improve efficiencies to get the most out of every part of the video technology ecosystem. As part of the managed service, Accedo will be managing multiple vendors and technology stacks as well as constantly monitoring, evaluating, and challenging the technology roadmap, identifying opportunities for service optimization and ensuring a high level of flexibility and scalability.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, commented: “The OTT ecosystem has become increasingly complex over the past decade. Running a successful and competitive video service means that every part of the service puzzle needs to be fully optimized. At the same time, video providers are battling fierce competition and increasing churn, while trying to deliver an optimized user experience across countless different and constantly evolving variations. We are already addressing many of these challenges for our customers and the managed services offering is a natural extension of that experience. It will further help our customers put their focus into core business activities such as content acquisition, monetization strategies, and distribution.”

Accedo will be exhibiting at NAB on booth W2166, and presenting the OTT video managed services solution.