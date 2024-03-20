Peacock announces new features, extensive streaming of 2024 Olympics

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC has announced plans for Peacock’s Olympics streaming hub.

Peacock’s viewing experience for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be designed as a comprehensive streaming destination ever for the Olympic Games.

Industry-first interactive features to help fans navigate more than 5,000 hours of live coverage throughout the games, including all 329 medal events.

Unveiled March 20, 2024, at NBCUniversal’s One24 technology conference, Peacock’s extensive Olympics hub will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule. Peacock also unveiled two new features coming to the platform – Peacock Live Actions and Peacock Discovery Multiview – that will help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming in new, innovative ways.

“The Paris Olympics will mark another major milestone for Peacock’s leadership in live streaming with an unprecedented viewing experience that demonstrates our commitment to our customers, clients and partners,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal in a statement. “Following the Games, these new features will extend to other live events, joining the growing list of interactive elements and ad innovations that continue to set Peacock apart.”

Peacock Live Actions

Peacock Live Actions is a new interactive tool that lets fans choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage, and follow the events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock Live Actions will come to life in programming like Gold Zone, the recently announced live whip-around show that will provide rolling coverage from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern, guiding viewers to the best and most exciting moments happening during the Paris Olympic Games.

Through Peacock Live Actions on-screen prompts, fans watching Gold Zone will now be able to choose to continue watching the live feed of a specific event instead of staying with the Gold Zone coverage.

Advertisement

Peacock Live Actions will also allow viewers watching the NBC Primetime simulcast to add upcoming events to their “My Stuff” list to watch later.

Peacock Discovery Multiview

With up to 40 live events happening simultaneously, Peacock Discovery Multiview will offer an enhanced four-view experience that helps users navigate to the most important events, with real-time on-screen descriptions from NBCU’s Olympic experts informing viewers about what is at stake, such as a medal event, an elimination risk or a first-time Olympian. In addition, a traditional Multiview experience featuring up to four matches on one screen will be available for sports such as soccer, track and field and wrestling.

Both Multiview options will allow users to move around the screens, switch the audio and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action. Peacock will offer up to four Multiview options concurrently, giving fans the opportunity to choose what they are most excited to watch.

Peacock will be the first standalone streaming app to offer a multiview experience across smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers and tablets. Peacock will begin testing this feature during select events this spring.

Experience the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Peacock

In addition to these new features, Peacock will provide fans with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate Olympics destination that will allow every kind of fan – both avid and casual – to view the Olympic Games in the way that best fits their interests or timetable. Features of Peacock’s Olympics hub include:

Spotlight of the biggest live events prominently displayed at the top of the screen when fans enter the Olympics hub.

A “Browse by Sport” rail to allow fans to quickly find all live events, highlights and replays for their favorite competitions.

Fans can easily jump between different sports hubs through connected navigation at the top of their screens.

A new “Search by Star Athlete” feature, so fans can find live events or replays that include their favorite athletes, regardless of whether they are an individual competitor or part of a team sport. As in previous Olympics, fans can also search by sport, event and team, including country names and three-letter country codes.

An enhanced interactive schedule, so fans can plan their Olympics viewing day-by-day, join events live, watch replays or add events to their “My Stuff” to watch later.

Up-to-date medal standings sponsored by Delta for fans to keep track of every country competing in Paris.

Peacock’s award-winning “Catch Up with Key Plays,” which allows fans to easily access key moments when joining an in-progress game or revisit their favorite plays, will now be available for basketball and golf, in addition to soccer.

NBCUniversal previously announced that NBC and Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26, 20204 to Aug. 11, 2024. It will also carry coverage of the Paralympics Aug. 28, 2024 to Sept. 8, 2024.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, 2024, beginning at noon eastern. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. eastern.

Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. eastern or Pacific on NBC and Peacock.