Projective unveils true cloud post-production in real-time with Strawberry Skies at NAB 2024

Projective Technology, a software provider that brings structure to post-production workflows for broadcasters, creative agencies and post-production facilities worldwide, is pleased to announce its return to the NAB Show, held in Las Vegas from April 14th through 17th, 2024 at booth SU3057, South Upper Hall.

Projective will unveil its brand-new, cloud-first post-production project framework Strawberry Skies — an industry game-changing solution that empowers users to collaborate on creative projects in real-time, securely and flexibly, from anywhere. As a market-leading post-production collaboration platform, Strawberry has always delivered intelligent project management, sharing, permissions, as well as comprehensive search capabilities and automation to customers worldwide. Skies pairs those capabilities, adds secure cloud access, and can now be fully hosted in the cloud.

“The NAB show continues to be an excellent meeting platform for all industry stakeholders and the Projective team is looking forward to exhibiting and meeting with our customers and partners,” states Derek Barrilleaux, Chief Executive Officer, Projective. “We are proud of what we have accomplished over the last few months with Strawberry Skies – feedback from our first customer implementations has been overwhelmingly positive in terms of efficiency, sustainability and cost-savings, so we are excited to share it with the wider community in Las Vegas.”

As a fully hosted, cloud-first implementation, Strawberry Skies is the logical evolution of the platform’s existing hybrid cloud offering, now rebranded as Strawberry Cloud Access.

Projective Solutions at NAB 2024

Located in the South Upper Hall, booth #U3057 Projective will showcase the following offerings:

Strawberry Skies: a cloud-first post-production project framework designed for seamless real-time collaboration across all creative applications.

Seamless integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Avid Media Composer for remote editing in real time.

Powerful collaboration with LucidLink’s remote connectivity solution, enabling enterprise-level post-production and accelerating time-to-delivery.

A robust cloud archive connector, enabling archive operations to Wasabi and Amazon Web Services (AWS) storage directly from Strawberry and Skies.

Strawberry’s project-based, intuitive workflows are now available in the cloud through Strawberry Skies for remote connectivity. The solution breaks down collaboration barriers and eliminates creative silos, reducing infrastructure costs and speeding up time-to-market.