CBS hires Rhona Tarrant for ‘Confirmed’ unit executive editor role

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News has hired Rhona Tarrant as executive editor of its CBS News Confirmed unit.

CBS News Confirmed, which was announced in November 2023, will serve as the network’s fact-checking and verification operation, seeking out “deep fakes” and other sources of bad information.

Tarrant, who starts April 1, 2024, has experience working at Google’s News Initiative and Storyful, where she trained journalists on how to find misinformation and disinformation.

Tarrant will report to Claudia Milne, CBS’s senior vice president for CBS News and Stations, who also is responsible for standards and practices.

Milne praised Tarrant as “one of the leading journalists and editors in the world working in and breaking new ground in the area of verifying information” in a statement.

Tarrant previously worked at Storyful, which bills itself as “a social news and strategic intelligence agency.” While there, she oversaw a team who verified footage found on social media for a wire service.

She also has research-based experience in the fields of AI and disinformation, during two fellowships with Harvard University.

Advertisement