ViX announces slate of originals

TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX is readying to release six new originals, according to a report in Variety.

ViX will offer two new movies, “Intecambiadas” and “Mi casa no es tu casa,” two reality shows, “Chiquis Unfiltered” and “Mi Mundo,” and two documentaries, ““Laura Bozzo: From Hell to Stardom” and “Toros Neza.”

The announcements appear to suggest a decline in new content, Variety notes, pointing out that the streamer had announced 11 originals by early 2023. Variety sources say execs have cut production budgets, a situation that is playing out at many streamers as costs rise and competition increases.

ViX had about 7 million subscribers at the end of 2023, according to the company’s 4th Quarter report. It generated more than $700 million in revenue. The service offers a free option with ads or an ad-free paid tier.

2024 ViX movies

“Intecambiadas,” a body-swapping comedy along the veins of “Freaky Friday.” Nine-year-old Sebastian, after a fight with his mother, wishes that the maid Lupe was his mother instead. The wish comes true and everyone involved learns from the experience. Produced by The Mediapro Studio and starring Silvia Navarro, Michelle Rodríguez and Kaled Acab.

“Mi casa no es tu casa” follows Andre and Mia’s seemingly perfect relationship that has one thing in the way: her two sons who don’t approve of the it. The kids go to great lengths to get rid of Andre after he moves in. Produced by Nectar Films, Marvista and Cimarron and featuring Ana Claudia Talancón, David Chocarro, Andrés Almeida, Tato Alexander, Checo Perezcuadra and Juanpi Monterrubio.

2024 ViX reality shows

“Chiquis Unfiltered” is a docuseries centered around musician Chiquis. Viewers follow behind the scenes in her everyday life and on tour with a big wedding capping off the series. Produced by JK Media Group and Busy Bee Productions.

“Mi Mundo” will give viewers a tour of the unexplored realm of regional Mexican music. The genre has soared in popularity and the series will explore how different cultures are connecting through the music. Produced by Alton River and Plataforma. Guests will include Banda MS, Eslabón Armado, Angela Aguilar, among others to be announced.

2024 ViX documentaries

“Laura Bozzo: From Hell to Stardom” follows Bozzo, a TV host. Produced by Trailer Films.

“Toros Neza,” is a sports docuseries centered on Toros Neza, a Mexican soccer star from the 1990s. Produced by The Lift. Guests: Alex Aguinaga, Ramón Ramírez, Braulio Luna, Tilón Chávez, Diego Latorre and Arturo Brizio.