Vubiquityaddresses global distribution and media supply chain at NAB 2024

Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, announces its NAB 2024 showcase (booth W3567). Vubiquity is a technology-led media services provider that empowers the world’s leading content owners and distributors to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences on any platform. Solutions and service experts will be on hand at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14 – 17, 2024 to discuss Vubiquity Media Supply Chain services which include AI/ML-driven technology for VOD and FAST packaging and distribution, localization, mastering, best practice metadata management and library clean-up/normalization as well as its extensive licensing and OTT solutions that enable customers to expand services, retain more users and expedite market reach.

Vubiquity media supply chain technology

Vubiquity will demonstrate for the first time the latest version of its MetaVU title management SaaS solution. MetaVU consolidates all your title data, including externally sourced and linked data, into a centralized, intuitive platform that eliminates data silos and takes away the hassle of managing multiple metadata sources. It leverages the power of AI for best-of-breed title metadata enrichment to deliver exceptional, curated audience experiences at scale.

Vubiquity media supply chain services

Vubiquity media supply chain services are staffed by the most trusted and reliable talent in the industry. They truly understand what any media company needs to succeed in the M&E space and excel at the following in-demand services:

Make your content catalog accessible to the world

Fully monetize your content library and provide exceptional entertainment experiences for audiences everywhere with Vubiquity’s premium localization services. Their award-winning talent offers 24/7 best-in-class translation services with expertise in every major dialect, as well as partnerships with top-quality translators and studios worldwide. All this comes with the unique added value of Vubiquity’s wider portfolio of technology and services, such as title metadata management, content mastering and packaging and delivery services.

Finishing touches that deliver exceptional viewing experiences

Vubiquity mastering services are built upon a foundation of exceptional talent and unparalleled quality, earning the trust of industry giants like Disney, Lionsgate and MGM. The secure, state-of-the-art studios are underpinned by world-class technology and innovative automation that enable customers to scale projects with speed, accuracy and greater cost efficiency. The renowned file mastering team comprises award-winning talent whose expertise across all stages of mastering work has achieved an unprecedented 99% success rate for timely and flawless deliveries.

Value-added services such as library normalization, restoration and next-day TV mastering help customers fully monetize assets more cost-effectively and expedite sales and delivery.

Bring your VOD or FAST content to a global audience

Vubiquity’s VOD packaging and delivery service provides a technology-led, managed service for content delivery that includes processing (artwork, metadata and media), secure transcoding, packaging and delivery for over 2,000+ onboarded endpoints globally. Vubiquity’s turnkey FAST solutions enable channels to be built, delivered and monetized everywhere your customers expect. Vubiquity’s robust content platform delivers capabilities across the whole media supply chain, bringing to market video-on-demand, localization, mastering and distribution managed services that leverage innovative and flexible technology solutions and the best in-house expertise in the industry.

Industry-leading OTT and licensing

Vubiquity provides market-leading content licensing and digital services through licensing and aggregation. The team works with all major Hollywood studios and an impressive network of content owners from around the world. Vubiquity delivers content at scale globally, in many languages, to all screens, devices and platforms, with unparalleled speed-to-market for those launching new content services or augmenting existing platforms.