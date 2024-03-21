NAB hires senior director of communications

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters announced March 21, 2024, that Gabriela Sibori has joined as senior director of communications on the NAB public affairs team.

Sibori will report to Alex Siciliano, senior vice president of communications.

Sibori will serve as a spokesperson for the association and will help develop and execute messaging strategies to advance broadcasters’ policy agenda before Congress and the Federal Communications Commission.

“Gaby is a seasoned policy communicator whose years of government service have equipped her with a profound understanding of effective and strategic communications,” said NAB Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Chief of Staff Michelle Lehman in a statement. “Broadcasters will benefit from Gaby’s deep expertise in shaping messaging on the most important issues facing our industry, and we are thrilled to have her on the team.”

Sibori most recently served as a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. While there, she developed and executed strategic communications plans on a wide range of critical issues, including substance use, mental health, COVID-19, cybersecurity and civil rights.

Prior to her time at HHS, Sibori was a communications associate at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and interned on Capitol Hill.