Hallie Jackson to anchor Sunday editions of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Hallie Jackson, NBC’s senior Washington correspondent and anchor of the streaming newscast “Hallie Jackson Now,” has been named anchor of “NBC Nightly News” Sunday editions.

She replaces Kate Snow, who anchored Sunday editions from 2015 to 2024.

Jackson will continue to anchor her 5 to 7 p.m. eastern show on NBC News Now, the network’s free, 24-hour streaming service.

“Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays,” said Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News’ executive vice president of programming, in a statement.

Jackson will also continue to serve in her correspondent role, reporting for “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and “Meet the Press” among other NBC properties.

NBC will have Jackson anchor from Washington, D.C. on most weekends, rather than have her travel to New York City. When Snow was anchor, the show typically originated from Studio 1A, the same set the weekday editions use (along with “Today”), but Snow is based in NYC. Saturday editions, anchored by José Díaz-Balart, typically originate from Miami using a virtual recreation of the studio.

Jackson has seen her star rise at NBC News, gaining airtime thanks to her streaming show and also co-anchoring 2024 election specials for the streamer alongside Tom Llamas. Adding Sunday “Nightly” editions to her duties will further increase her visibility on NBC proper, complementing her existing work for the network’s other news broadcasts.

The weekend anchor spot is sometimes considered a trying ground for networks as they look ahead to when their current main anchors may retire or leave. Both Brian Williams and Lester Holt, the latter of whom is the current “Nightly” weekday anchor, did weekend stints before rising to the chair five days a week.

Snow, meanwhile, departed the Sunday editions of “Nightly” in order to focus on “NBC News Daily,” an afternoon news show that airs on NBC News Now and for an hour on NBC.

Jackson joined NBC News in 2014 as a correspondent in Los Angeles after working as a national correspondent for Hearst Television in Washington, D.C, providing daily coverage of political and national events for its 26 affiliates. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

She previously anchored on MSNBC.