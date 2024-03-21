Stephen Arnold Music delivers music for “The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt”

In its latest project for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s NewsNation, Stephen Arnold Music created sonic branding for “The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt.”

The work builds on the sonic signature that SAM created last year for the weeknight panel discussion show, The Hill, and takes it in an engaging new direction that sets it apart from other Sunday news and political coverage programming. SAM has been providing sonic branding for shows and promos featured on NewsNation, America’s fastest growing cable news network in primetime, since its launch in 2019.

Hosted by Chris Stirewalt, “The Hill Sunday” features politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest political news from the nation’s capital. It also includes a panel of guest commentators offering insight and analysis of the week’s key stories.

“We wanted to carry over the sonic equity from the overall brand we created for The Hill on NewsNation, while giving it a unique Sunday morning feel,” says SAM President and Creative Director Chad Cook. “The Hill Sunday’s theme is more orchestrated and leans heavily into the strings, giving it musical depth along with a warm, optimistic tone.”

SAM also created sonic branding for the weekend edition of “Morning in America” with anchor Hena Doba, which premiered in January. SAM has created custom music themes for many of NewsNation’s most popular shows including “Morning In America,” “The Hill,” “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live” and “Banfield.”