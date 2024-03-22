Brazil’s Globo revamps national newscast studio with transparent LED

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Brazilian broadcaster Globo has always pushed boundaries with its news scenic design, from blurring physical and virtual to the network’s latest design, which leverages a massive transparent LED display from LedWave.

The 50-foot display wraps nearly the entire “Jornal da Globo” studio space, which has been updated with sleek finishes and a large header piece along with the new display technology.

The newsroom background that wraps the studio space remains a constant between the new design and the previous, but the background can now fully disappear or appear via the transparent LED.

Augmented reality graphics are then layered into the space via Pixotope with integration from partner Tektrade. These graphics utilize Pixotope’s Body Pose Estimation technology, allowing the presenter’s position in the studio space to trigger different scenes for the space.

“Artificial intelligence, for example, will be used to identify the studio environment and anchors, using a camera with integrated AI. This camera will be trained to identify pre-programmed command actions from presenters to insert augmented reality elements into the scenario. In this way, when detecting such actions in the anchors’ movements, the camera will activate the AR elements automatically and synchronized, bringing this experience to the public,” Globo notes in a post about the updates.

This technology uses AI and Through the Lens (TTL) talent tracking to create a skeletal map of the presenter without the need for other tracking solutions.

Globo notes it will allow for deeper interaction between presenters and elements such as infographics, graphs and maps.

Along with the new studio, “Jornal da Globo” also updated its broadcast design package.

“The new vignette has fluid animation and is inspired by the circular format of the scene, where we see moving lights and lines representing the news. The technological and futuristic look reflects the agile and dynamic world of real-time information. In the end, the lines form the new logo, an evolution of the current brand,” notes Globo.

The studio serves news programming, including “Hora 1,” “Jornal Hoje” and “Jornal da Globo.”