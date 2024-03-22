Industry Feed
Evergent showcases subscriber retention and profitability capabilities at NAB Show
Evergent will show how media companies and sports brands are re-imagining customer relationships to drive subscriber retention and increase profitability. Find out how AI is transforming churn prevention, why flexible monetization is driving direct-to-consumer streaming success — and the strategies media businesses are deploying to maximize revenue.
Evergent has unparalleled insights into global trends in the media and entertainment subscription economy. Its technology has been used to onboard and power relationships with over 740 million users across 180+ countries. Its customers include HBO, FOX, the NBA, Sky, Sony Pictures and the YES Network.
Meet with the Evergent team to:
- Learn about the tools that leading streaming services including Sony and Sky TV have leveraged to increase subscriber loyalty and retention while maximizing ARPU as they scale across geographies and launch new products
- Learn about the latest feature set that leading sports media brands such as the NBA, Bally, YES and MSG are leveraging to power fan engagement and LIVE sports
Categories
Industry Feed, NAB Show
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.