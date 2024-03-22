NBC’s opening ceremony to be shown on IMAX screens

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s live coverage of the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be carried in IMAX theaters.

The opening ceremony started July 26, 2024, and will be shown on 150 IMAX screens.

For the first time, the opening ceremony will not be held in a traditional stadium environment.

Instead, organizers will be using a fleet of watercraft to carry Olympians down the run Seine, going past some of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Nearly 100 boats are being used for the feat.

The river parade will follow the course of the Seine past the iconic sites of Paris, from Austerlitz Bridge, beside the Jardin des Plantes, crossing through central Paris and finishing in front of the Trocadéro, where the final elements of the show and ceremony will take place.

“We look forward to providing our Opening Ceremony coverage to audiences at IMAX locations across the country, sharing in this historic moment as the world regathers to witness the spectacular beginning of 16 days of athletic greatness against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, said in a statement.

On March 29, 2024, an NBCUniversal promotional trailer for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin to run in IMAX theatres nationwide. Tickets will be available for purchase at local IMAX locations and on Fandango this summer. Prices have not been announced.

NBC is also going a different direction for hosts of the opening ceremony. Former NFL player Peyton Manning will host alongside Grammy-winning musician Kelly Clarkson alongside NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.