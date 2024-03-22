Tom Petershack to lead Planar broadcast and virtual production team

Planar has promoted Tom Petershack to director of media and special projects. In his new role, Tom will lead the company’s broadcast and virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) team with a particular focus on providing unrivaled products and customer experiences to help extend the group’s reach in various areas.

Tom’s appointment follows Planar’s recent reorganization of the company’s media team, which combines broadcast and VP and XR into one vertical. With this change, the media team can leverage synergies between the market areas to better assist with product development and deliver superior customer experiences from pre-sales to project execution and post-sales support.

Tom transitions to director of media and special projects after eight years with the company, including more than four years serving as a regional account manager for Metro New York. Previous roles also include project manager and project engineer. Tom’s AV background is strengthened by experience working on custom structure design as a civil engineer.

He is based in the Greater Milwaukee area and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. in civil engineering.