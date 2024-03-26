Ateliere Creative Technologies unveiling future of media supply chains with AI at NAB 2024

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading software solutions company, will engage with attendees, customers, analysts and press in their Fontainebleau Hotel Suite and on the show floor in the Amazon Web Services Partner Village (booth W1343S) at NAB 2024.

Ateliere is creating a generative AI-driven media supply chain platform and will unveil its first AI module to transform content workflow management at NAB 2024.

The module is driven by a sophisticated, continuously learning engine that leverages machine learning models. This initiative underscores Ateliere’s commitment to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional predictive AI applications. This brings a new level of sophistication, intelligence and automation to how the Ateliere Connect platform manages common workflow stages, including ingest, management, distribution and monetization of content.

NAB attendees have the exclusive opportunity to witness this new AI technology prototype firsthand.

Ateliere’s platform is natively built on AWS, and the two companies recently unveiled a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to redefine media production and distribution.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time, Ateliere Chief Technology Officer Ryan Kido will speak at W1343, the AWS Learning Lounge, offering a technical deep dive into leveraging generative AI to master the organization and visualization of disparate library assets and metadata.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 10:45 a.m., Ateliere customer World Poker Tour will demonstrate how Ateliere Connect empowers them to efficiently manage and organize its media inventory at W1343A, the AWS Tech Chat Theater.

AWS will be demonstrating how Ateliere, and additional AWS ISV Partners, can help you streamline your media supply chain and accelerate content monetization. Visitors will be able to see how content can be ingested, organized, enhanced and distributed to downstream platforms, enabling customers to scale operations while reducing manual efforts.

Visitors can also learn more about Ateliere Ignition, a new media workflow engine that dramatically simplifies the process of creating and testing workflows in Ateliere Connect. Designed to be highly complementary to the platform’s content ingest, packaging and distribution capabilities, users can now efficiently create automation workflows using a visual designer, eliminating the need for coding or scripting.