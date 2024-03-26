Baltimore mayor requests media outlets stop playing bridge collapse video

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The mayor of Baltimore has called on media outlets to stop airing footage of the collapsing Francis Scott Key Bridge, calling it “traumatizing our community.”

Mayor Brandon Scott was on “CNN NewsCentral” March 26, 2024, to explain the ongoing search and rescue operations.

“I’m going to be the first to ask that CNN and everyone else stop showing the video,” he told CNN anchor Sara Sidner.

“No one needs to see a possibility of their family member being severely injured or otherwise,” he added.

Sidner’s response was, “fair enough.”

Since the original early reporting, it does appear that many news outlets have cut down on replaying the tape of the collapse, though most are continuing to show live and taped pictures of the aftermath, often using multiple camera angles. News outlets have also deployed journalists and reporters to the scene, some of whom are reporting live from watercraft with the remains of the bridge in the background.

Scott’s call is reminiscent of calls for news organizations to stop airing footage of the World Trade Center towers’ collapse Sept. 11, 2001 (as well as footage of the moments two hijacked planes flew into the buildings). Most news organizations announced guidelines for using the traumatic events in the days and weeks to come, with many limiting it to only when relevant to the story as opposed to be just being used as a video element over the nearly non-stop news coverage that followed the terror attack.

There has been no indication that the bridge, which was severely damaged by a cargo ship that had reported technical problems in the minutes leading up to the incident, is the result of terrorism or other intentional act.

