GALSNGEAR announces 2024 NAB Show cctivities

#GALSNGEAR, a movement to bring parity to women in media and entertainment, announced its lineup of activities at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13 to 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

#GALSNGEAR will co-host a variety of networking and educational sessions to boost technical skills, opportunities and fellowship for women in the industry.

New this year is the organization’s first in-the-cloud live production from the NAB Show floor.

“At GALSNGEAR, we aim to make sure tequity catches fire and spreads throughout the industry, and our efforts will be on full display at NAB Show,” said #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise. “We’re fortunate to have support from an ever-growing number of media companies and other allies, who are sharing their expertise and resources and sparking new conversations that advance equity in the industry.”

During the NAB Show this year, #GALSNGEAR will partner with Chyron to host its annual Student Production Intensive, gathering volunteer mentors skilled in camera work, lighting, graphics, switching, engineering, and live production to collaborate with students from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Together, they will produce three hours of live-streamed programming featuring insightful interviews with prominent women and innovators in the tech sphere. As they produce the show, called “Tequity Talk at NAB Show, powered by #GALSNGEAR and Chyron Live,” students will get to know the wide range of job opportunities in every industry vertical.

At the same time, they’ll gain hands-on experience with Chyron’s new in-the-cloud Chyron Live software, cameras from Blackmagic Design, production equipment from LensRentals, communications systems from Riedel, storage solutions from Perifery, and remote collaborative editing software from Scenery.

“We’re excited to bring students into a diverse and supportive volunteer team comprising industry frontrunners and leading-edge technologies as we create a unique case study in live and remote production inside the NAB Show experience,” said #GALSNGEAR program director Danilda Martinez.

The #GALSNGEAR 2024 NAB Show schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 14, 4 p.m.: Tech Talk: Spotlight on Virtual Production — #GALSNGEAR will present a Tech Talk in the Connect Zone Theater, followed by a Happy Hour in the Connect Zone Conversation Corner.

Monday, April 15, 11 a.m.-noon and 3-4 p.m. “Tequity Talk at NAB Show,” powered by #GALSNGEAR and Chyron Live at the Chyron booth, SL2238.

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Networking Party — #GALSNGEAR will host its annual, always-popular off-site networking party co-hosted with HPA Women in Post, SVGW, and the Emma Bowen Foundation. Details and RSVP here.

Tuesday, April 16, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women’s Leadership Summit in West Hall meeting rooms W208-209 will feature a keynote conversation with Samira Bakhtiar, general manager of media, entertainment, games, and sports at Amazon Web Services. There will be a deep-dive workshop on how to build one’s professional brand, and a panel of leaders will explore their career journeys in media and technology. Moderated by Nikki Bethel, president and CEO of Emma Bowen Foundation, panelists will include Kylee Peña, senior product marketing manager for professional editorial, Adobe; and Danielle Stocki, project manager, graphics production, Fox Sports.

Tuesday, April 16, noon-1 p.m.: The #GALSNGEAR CONNECT Women’s Leadership Summit will conclude with a joint SVGW and #GALSNGEAR lunch panel on “The Future of Story: Tech Trends and Audience Engagement.” It will include innovators across sports and entertainment. Moderated by Andrea Berry, executive vice president of operations, Telemundo; panelists Michelle Munson, CEO, Eluvio; Barbara Lange, principal and CEO, Kibo121; and Patti Fallick, managing director, broadcast, USTA, will discuss the latest tools and strategies for audience engagement.

These NAB Show 2024 activities follow last year’s launch of the #GALSNGEAR Tequity Hub, a one-stop shop for women seeking connection. The Tequity Hub hosts monthly conversations on both technical and career topics, as well as upskilling resources, job postings, and beta-testing opportunities.

Sponsors for #GALSNGEAR events throughout the NAB Show are Amazon Web Services, Blackmagic Design, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Chyron, Adobe, Perifery, Digital Anarchy and Flanders Scientific.