ÖFB kicks off digital media innovation with cloud and AI-powered solutions from Moments Lab

AI and video search company Moments Lab, formerly Newsbridge, has announced that the Austrian Football Association, or ÖFB, has signed a five-year deal to use the company’s Cloud Media Hub and mobile app, powered by its patented MXT-1 multimodal AI indexing technology, to modernize its content workflows.

Driven by Moments Lab’s cloud-native platform, ÖFB adopted a centralized approach to working with fresh and archive content — dramatically speeding up its media search and distribution capabilities. The platform ingests and automatically indexes digital assets, ensuring easy access to content and helping to boost the social media presence of Austria’s football governing body.

“Moments Lab’s cloud-based solution enables us to take a giant leap forward in modernizing our content workflows,” said Christian Wiesmayr, head of digital content and external platforms, and Media Officer, Men’s National Team at ÖFB. “Moving from inconsistent hard drive storage to a centralized solution of a dedicated cloud media hub with AI-based media indexing transforms how we create and distribute content. We now have a rapid search experience and real-time collaboration, which enables us to bring compelling content to football fans around the world, including from the UEFA Euro 2024.”

ÖFB has implemented Moments Lab’s Cloud Media Hub with the capacity for 6,000 hours of media content and up to 3 million photos. Approximately 40% of ÖFB’s content is being kept in deep archive, reducing the association’s storage costs.

Utilizing MXT-1, the Cloud Media Hub empowers ÖFB to swiftly identify high-value content. Advanced facial recognition, object and logo detection, speech-to-text transcription, and optical character recognition technology makes ÖFB’s media easily searchable. Through its multimodal and generative AI indexing technology, Moments Lab built ÖFB a customized facial recognition thesaurus to identify players and coaching staff. The AI is trained to detect people, logos, and patterns in just a few clicks, boosting the efficiency of ÖFB’s content workflows. Moments Lab’s Mobile App allows ÖFB to share match and training photos on TikTok with over 450,000 followers and on Instagram with over 181,000 followers.

“Embracing digital innovation has paid off immensely for ÖFB — the sports association now has a centralized archive with a semantic search engine and instant access to all of its content,” said Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO at Moments Lab. “With our Cloud Media Hub and MXT-1 multimodal AI indexing technology, ÖFB has unlocked unparalleled workflow efficiency, reduced content production times, and created a foundation for increased content monetization.”

ÖFB joins a growing number of sports clients around the world adopting Moments Lab’s next-generation AI-powered solutions. Other sports clients include 1. FC Köln, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Icelandic Football Association (KSÍ), French Federation of Football (FFF), the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), and the French Rugby League (LNR).