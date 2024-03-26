Peacock will stream exclusive NFL game from Brazil

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC’s Peacock will be the exclusive home to the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil.

The game, which will be played in São Paulo Sept. 6, 2024, marks the third Peacock exclusive NFL game following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which delivered the largest streaming audience in U.S. history.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the 2022 NFC Champion and tied for best in the NFL with 25 regular-season wins over the past two seasons, are the first team announced for the game at Corinthians Arena – which also served as a venue for the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles’ opponent will be announced at a later date.

Peacock will also stream the Sept. 5, 2024, NFL Kickoff Game, the Sept. 7, 2024, Big Ten Saturday Night, and season premiere for “Sunday Night Football” Sept. 8, 2024, though those three broadcasts will also be carried on NBC. This will create a block of four consecutive nights of football coverage in primetime, NBC notes.

“It’s exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports’ unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL’s opening weekend,” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports, in a statement. “Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service.”

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing team cities, and available on mobile devices with NFL+. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games in 2024, including the playoffs, and the “Football Night in America” studio show. The exclusive Peacock “Sunday Night Football Final” returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

Least season, Peacock’s exclusive coverage of the AFC Wild Card Game Jan. 13, 2024, became the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game.

That broadcast became the most-streamed event ever in the U.S., reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers and delivering an average audience of approximately 23 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and on mobile with NFL+, according to official Nielsen data (it also caused considerable frustration among viewers used to linear TV, many of whom had issues accessing the game).