Pixotope NAB 2024 virtual production showcase features immersive storytelling, new advertising opportunities

Pixotope, a software platform for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions, is helping to create a new era of immersive storytelling at NAB 2024. As viewers continue to demand more experiential content, broadcasters can leverage Pixotope virtual production solutions to expand audience market share and introduce new creative, lucrative advertising that significantly grows their revenue stream.

“High-quality, immersive content isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have for attracting and retaining viewers in a crowded media landscape,” says Pixotope Chief Revenue Officer David Dowling. “Viewers today are not satisfied with being mere spectators; they want to be engaged by content that seamlessly blends cinematic-quality graphics and the physical world. For broadcasters, this presents a unique chance to deploy new revenue opportunities by turning traditional viewing experiences, like advertising, into unforgettable journeys that leave audiences craving more.”

A five billion dollar business: Immersive audience experiences

Propelled by the demand for immersive storytelling, virtual production is projected to become a five billion dollar industry by 2027.

Pixotope enables broadcasters to meet these demands with their thought leadership and technical innovations that prioritize ease of use and straightforward integration with existing workflows. With these turnkey virtual production solutions, broadcasters can easily create cinematic experiences that transform the future of storytelling. The result is better visual effects, more compelling advertising, and live broadcasts that become immersive narratives for viewers while creating limitless potential for new advertising revenue opportunities for broadcasters.

Immersive advertising is lucrative advertising

Pixotope solutions enable broadcasters to grow revenue streams through clever advertising that seamlessly flows through programming, keeping audiences dialed in without jarring commercial breaks. Creative agency, The Famous Group, is known for creating high-octane mixed reality (MR) advertising content for broadcasters using Pixotope.

“Traditional advertising spots during a live broadcast are finite. There’s only so much attention span available, and audiences aren’t engaged during conventional ads that interrupt the event,” says Erik Beaumont, Head of Mixed Reality at The Famous Group. “With virtual, augmented and mixed reality, we can counter some of these limitations. Broadcasters can now offer unique advertising opportunities that allow brands to create immersive narrative experiences that become one with the viewing experience and even enhance programming. Whether watching from the venue or at home, or via social media following a broadcast, passive viewers become active participants.”

Turnkey virtual production tools

Pixotope solutions cover the entire virtual production ecosystem from camera and talent tracking to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio graphics and extended reality (XR) workflows. Pixotope seamlessly integrates with existing workflows and technology, uncomplicating implementation and adoption; it is specifically designed to combine with partner technologies and external data sources.

“Our solutions are designed to meet the exacting demands of live production workflows; they’ve been rigorously battle-tested to mitigate risk and ensure uncompromising reliability,” says David. “Our holistic approach means that our solutions not only offer extreme stability, they also reduce complexity and prioritize ease of use for fast adoption. The result is a turnkey suite of tools that make it simple and seamless for broadcasters to deploy virtual production and generate immediate impact.”

Advertisement

Stage Precision joins Pixotope Partner Network for NAB 2024

Pixotope is expanding its partner network, most recently partnering with Stage Precision, a leading developer of tools and solutions that simplify virtual production workflows. Through the partnership, Pixotope has integrated SPNet, an open-source protocol that allows real-time object-based datastreams to connect seamlessly in Stage Precision, into the platform.

“The integration of SPnet into the Pixotope software makes it easy and efficient for users to control multiple Pixtope instances with a few clicks. From simple systems to complex multi-machine workflows, Stage Precision can now be used as the connection hub for all shows,” says Leon Herche, Product Specialist at Stage Precision.