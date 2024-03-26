Secure high-value content with Sony’s Ci Media Cloud

Sony’s Ci Media Cloud’s new Advanced Watermark Security package protects high-value content. The offering is available as an add-on with enterprise subscription plans.

Key features of the package include:

Watermarked Workspaces: Content owners can configure visual watermarks on all media files uploaded and stored in their Ci Workspaces. Watermarked Workspaces allows enterprise customers to streamline operations by standardizing a visual watermark while saving the time and effort of end users manually watermarking content individually.

Forensic Watermarking: Ci has collaborated with NAGRA to build an integration with NexGuard to offer

forensic watermarking. Built natively into Ci’s sharing tool, MediaBox, content owners can have peace of mind knowing they can trace every piece of shared video using a unique watermark ID.

In addition to the Advanced Watermark Security add-on, Ci offers burn-in watermarks on the platform. Also built natively into MediaBox, users, and guests can download shared images and videos with burn-in watermarks, expediting the editorial process.

With watermarking capabilities built natively into the Ci platform, studios, and content owners can reinforce the protection of their IP and streamline workflows by eliminating the need to manually move, copy, or process media.