Zero Density at NAB Show: Real-time motion graphics workflows, exclusive talk sessions and more

Zero Density, a leader in integrated virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, is coming to NAB 2024 on a mission. Zero Density disrupted broadcast virtual production in 2016 by being the first to introduce game engine rendering technology. Eight years later, the company is gearing up to revolutionize the graphics ecosystem with a new approach on real-time and rendered motion graphics. With a brand-new approach powered by Unreal Motion Design, it aims to increase rendering and compositing quality while simplifying asset creation and integration and reducing operator complexity.

Zero Density will showcase innovations in its line up at the Booth SL2038, with live demos every hour on two stages and demopods where visitors can get hands-on.

2024 is a big year for elections globally, with about 3.7 billion people voting in 70 countries. Zero Density’s Virtual Studio Stage will take elections into center. The live demos here will focus on how complex data is presented in a dynamic and visually engaging manner, supporting fact-based discussions and analysis, making election coverage more engaging than ever. The demo will display the power of end-to-end graphics workflow with the Reality5 virtual production and the Lino real-time motion graphics platform.

The XR Stage will transform an ordinary physical space into a dynamic and photorealistic sports environment with immersive graphics. Visitors will see how sports broadcasts can be transformed into dynamic, hyper-realistic storytelling environments, complete with data-driven virtual elements.

In addition to watching live demos in both stages every hour and getting hands-on experience at the demo pods, visitors can listen to Exclusive Talk Sessions from industry leaders and conclude the day at the happy hour.

Zero Density booth highlights include:

Hyper-realistic virtual production— Reality5, the real-time VP platform, offers the blend of virtual and physical worlds in virtual studio, AR and XR productions, empowering storytellers to create immersive experiences with ease.

Versatility in XR Productions— Flat, cube or curved LED walls, Zero Density offers the most versatile setup in the industry, offering fast, flexible, and high-quality visual solutions that adapt to creative needs.

Real-Time Motion Graphics Reinvented— Lino, the new real-time motion graphics platform, is designed to bring high-quality, dynamic, and engaging graphics to life faster than ever. With the ‘create once, use across platforms’ approach; graphics assets can be seamlessly shared between virtual productions, real-time motion graphics, and rendered motion graphics.

A Quantum Leap in Creative Potential—Zero Density’s new render hardware platform, Ampere EVO2, is crafted for ultimate performance in real-time virtual production. Ampere will be the engine powering the live demos at the booth.

The Ultimate Tracking Platforms— Zero Density sets new industry standards with its Traxis platform. Showgoers will see firsthand how accurate camera and talent tracking, efficient and streamlined lens calibration can complete our virtual production solutions.