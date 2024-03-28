Nxtedition to highlight ‘story-first’ scripting and production platform at NAB 2024

Nxtedition is set to unveil its latest storytelling solutions at the 2024 NAB Show.

Nxtedition’s easy to learn ‘single window’ scripting and production platform reduces friction and increases productivity. Thanks to its story-first approach users can get news out up to 6 minutes faster than rival organisations using more traditional solutions, and its fully integrated architecture makes every seat in the house more efficient, not just those in the gallery.

At the core of Nxtedition’s platform is a commitment to ease of use and flexibility, seamlessly integrating powerful tools in a user-friendly environment. The integration of OpenAI’s advanced technologies, including the Whisper speech recognition system, enhances the platform’s capability to rapidly and accurately transcribe media in multiple languages. This feature lays the foundation for productivity-boosting functionalities such as free text searches, automated subtitle generation, metadata creation, and effective storyboarding.

The latest update, Nxtedition version 22, not only incorporates the newest large-model version of Whisper but also brings substantial advancements across the entire news and production cycle. The platform’s open architecture facilitates effortless integration with third-party software. This includes a new plug-in for Da Vinci Resolve editing, streamlining the import and export process between systems.

Additional productivity enhancements include the automatic addition of thumbnails to rundowns for quick visual story organization, improved editing and production capabilities at the story level, automatic extraction and incorporation of GPS coordinates from EXIF data into metadata, and space management.

Nxtedition’s solutions are already a staple in newsrooms worldwide, offering a complete, powerful, and intuitive environment for story compilation, authoring, archiving, and delivery. The versatility of the platform extends beyond traditional newsrooms, proving invaluable for dynamic storytelling in sports broadcasting, enriching content creation for houses of worship, and enhancing the production of live events. While the platform is comprehensive, it remains open to additional tools from leading vendors, allowing for tailored enhancements as needed.