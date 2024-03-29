Harry Smith exits NBC News for college teaching role

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Veteran journalist Harry Smith is leaving NBC News after 12 years.

Smith, who joined NBC in 2011 as a correspondent for the now-defunct “Rock Center with Brian Williams,” previously worked at CBS News from 1987 to 2011.

Smith, 72, will be heading to Iowa, where he will teach a course in curiosity at Central College in Pella. Smith graduated from the school in 1973 and is also on the institution’s board of trustees.

During his time at NBC, in addition to contributing to “Rock Center” until its demise, Smith reported for a variety of programs across the network’s portfolio, often with human interest stories about notable people from all walks of life. He contributed a weekly segment called “Sundays with Harry” to “Sunday Today.”

He was also a substitute anchor on “NBC Nightly News.”

Smith joined CBS in 1987 as a correspondent, contributing to “CBS Evening News,” “48 Hours” and documentary specials. From 1987 to 1996, he was co-anchor of “CBS This Morning.” He exited the show in 1996 but continued to contribute a travel segment. He returned to morning news on “The Early Show” in 2002, becoming part of a talent refresh that saw original co-anchors Bryant Gumbel and Jane Clayson exit.

He left the show, along with co-anchors Maggie Rodriguez and Dave Price, in 2010. Both “Early” and “This Morning,” struggled in the ratings and underwent multiple talent shuffles.

Smith began his broadcasting career in radio at Denver’s KHOW and KIMN and Cincinnati’s WLW. He also worked at a public radio station in the market before moving to TV at KMGH, the CBS affiliate in the market, before jumping to the network.

