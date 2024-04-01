Telemundo Arizona adds anchor, two MMJs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gilberto Dorrego has been named lead anchor for KTAZ in Phoenix, Arizona, and KHRR in Tucson, Arizona.

The stations, both owned by Comcast’s Telemundo Station Group, hired Dorrego from KUAN in San Diego, which is also owned by Telemundo.

KHRR is a semi-satellite of KTAZ, carrying the same feed and newscasts as KTAZ, but sells separate commercials more germane to the Tucson area. Collectively, the two stations are known on-air as Telemundo Arizona.

Dorrego starts April 1, 2024.

In other hiring news, KTAZ-KHRR also hired José Ángel Galavis and Javier López Álvarez as multimedia journalists. Galavis comes from the Dallas-Ft. Worth Telemundo station and previously worked for Miami’s Univision station. López Álvarez, who has spent 30 years in the industry, joins the station from an outlet in Mexico and will be focused on providing coverage of the Tucson region.

All of these stations deliver content in Spanish.