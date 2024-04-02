Networks begin promoting 2024 eclipse coverage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast networks in the U.S. are preparing to cover a big show in the sky — a total eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The last time such a high-profile eclipse was visible over America was back in 2017, and the networks offered up extended coverage of the event.

Not all networks have started promoting coverage as heavy yet, so this post will be updated with more looks and videos as the event draws closer.

CNN is using an eye-catching gold image of an eclipse as its main visible, with the name “Eclipse Across America” being used to brand coverage.

NBC and MSNBC are still using the “Total Eclipse” branding and general look from back in 2017, though with some updates.

The typography has been changed slightly, with a partially-covered sun shape standing in for the “C.” Background elements have been updated to be slightly more colorful, using imagery of galaxies and nebulae.

ABC News, which offered slightly over-the-top coverage of the celestial event in 2017, appears to be making a similar move this time around, releasing a full “trailer” previewing its coverage.

Instead of “The Great American Eclipse” as it used in 2017, ABC is using the same name as CNN, “Eclipse Across America.”

CBS News is using the title “Total Eclipse of the Heartland” for its coverage and using a searing gold and white light-accented look.