Cleveland station names longtime rival new morning anchor

Cleveland’s WKYC has named a new co-anchor for its morning newscast.

Danita Harris, who worked 24 years at rival WEWS before leaving in December 2023, will start anchoring April 8, 2024, alongside Dave Chudowsky, the show’s current anchor.

They will be joined by senior meteorologist Matt Wintz.

WKYC’s morning show, titled “Go!,” airs from 5 to 7 a.m. weekdays.

Harris replaces Maureen Kyle, who announced she would be leaving the morning team at WKYC to work on a variety of other projects, including her streaming show “Mom Squad” for WKYC parent Tegna.

Back in December 2023, Harris announced she was moving on from WEWS but did not mention any future plans. She did mention that WEWS had offered her a deal to remain at the station, but she opted to move on.

At WEWS, Harris had been a morning anchor on two separate stints, including when she first joined the station and later in 2020. Between then, she was the anchor of the station’s evening newscasts and reportedly requested the return to mornings.

“I’ve been given such a great opportunity to work in television because it connects me to people. Here at 3News, they’re already doing that,” said Harris in a statement. “They have great journalism and a deep commitment to community, to making a difference in people’s lives. It aligns with who I am as a person. It is my passion, it is my profession, and it is my purpose. And I can’t think of a better place to do it than right here at WKYC.”

Harris is a Pennsylvania native and attended the University of Maryland. She also worked at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and BET.

“Danita’s integrity and her deep commitment to the communities of Northeast Ohio make her an incredibly knowledgeable and impactful journalist. We are thrilled she’s joining our team,” WKYC President and General Manager Micki Byrnes said in the announcement.

“Danita is a true journalist who’s going to tell amazing stories, and start your day with everything they need to know, from breaking overnight news to what’s happening that morning that could impact your day,” said news director Jon Adkins. “And she’ll do so in the most engaging and helpful way possible. You’re going to know exactly what to expect as you head out the door, and you’ll have a smile on your face.”