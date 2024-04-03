Gracenote expands metadata program to U.S. FASTs

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has expanded its FAST program to the U.S.

The offering now allows content owners and providers more easily launch new free ad-supported streaming TV channels.

Now, U.S.-based content owners can distribute their TV programs and movies to leading streaming platforms along with industry-standard Gracenote metadata ensuring their offerings are discoverable and monetizable.

In response to rising costs for entertainment, consumers around the world are using ad-supported video services in massive numbers to complement or replace premium subscription video on-demand offerings.

The U.S. market is ahead of this adoption curve, particularly in relation to FAST. According to eMarketer, nearly one-third of the U.S. population or 114.5 million viewers are expected to watch FAST channels by 2027.

First introduced in Europe in late 2023, the Gracenote FAST Program helps U.S.-based content owners navigate the process of launching and distributing their FAST channels with the enriched metadata attributes that are critical in driving viewer discoverability. The program leverages Gracenote’s existing distribution network which comprises leading streaming platforms, facilitating seamless onboarding and immediate content availability for participants.

“Go-to-market complexity in the FAST ecosystem can slow the process of launching channels and getting content in front of entertainment-hungry viewers,” said Tim Cutting, chief revenue officer at Gracenote in a statement. “By removing obstacles for content owners in the U.S., the Gracenote FAST Program facilitates wider content distribution, better content discovery and deeper viewer engagement. Ultimately, this helps participants maximize ad monetization against their valuable content assets and position themselves for success now and into the future.”

While data requirements differ by streaming platform, Gracenote ensures relevant metadata and assets are available to the Gracenote distribution network of platforms for FAST channel deployment. Once content owners submit their programs and schedules, Gracenote distributes enriched, normalized program data and EPG data directly to the streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Qualifying Gracenote FAST Program participants will benefit from:

Ingestible schedules: Standardized date and time formats for each program airing ensure linear schedule accuracy and aid tune-in

Enhanced merchandising assets: Enriched program synopses and visual imagery that power program presentation regardless of platform and draw viewers in

Expanded metadata coverage: Standardized genre categorizations and more advanced data tags leveraging Gracenote taxonomy make your content findable in current and future discovery experiences

By leveraging Gracenote’s FAST metadata management and distribution services, content owners can make their programs and FAST channels easily accessible to viewers on major streaming platforms around the world. Gracenote’s long history powering critical content navigation, search and discovery capabilities for linear broadcast TV qualify it to drive next generation streaming experiences. So program participants can rest assured that their FAST channels will evolve with the additional datasets required to effectively compete, attract viewers and drive ad monetization.