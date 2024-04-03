Miller Tripods Brings New Dimension to Camera Support With Introduction of SkyFX 9 at NAB 2024

Miller Tripods, provider of professional fluid heads and tripods for the world’s leading camera operators in the film and television industries, announces the debut of its new SkyFX 9 at the 2024 NAB Show (Booth C6925) just in time for its 70th anniversary.

The SkyFX 9, a derivative of Miller’s SkyX 8, comes equipped with pan and tilt positioning encoders to satisfy customers’ requests for a larger capacity live VR fluid head that can accommodate larger lenses and cameras. The SkyFX 9’s 40 kg. (88 lbs.) capacity head boasts 16 positions of counterbalance and 7 +0 positions of drag. It is fitted with an ARRI style side loading camera plate capable of 150mm travel.

“We are excited to introduce the SkyFX 9 at NAB 2024,” says Charles Montesin, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Miller Camera Support. “The SkyFX 9’s robust construction makes it ideal for a variety of broadcast and film applications. The SkyFX 9 follows the success of Miller’s ArrowFX 3, 5 and 7 fluid heads, and I encourage all those in attendance to come see how our latest product offering can help in their daily application.”

The SkyFX 9 is designed for live broadcasts, including VR applications. The SkyFX 9 employs non-contact high-resolution magnetic encoders with pan resolution of 2.1 million and tilt resolution of 1.05 million. The tripod attachment is a 150mm clawball, however, an optional Mitchell-base may be used if desired.

Each SkyFX 9 comes with a 3-year factory warranty.