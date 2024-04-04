Telycam partners with MVD to bring production and conferencing cameras to USA and Canada

Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) has forged a new distribution partnership with PTZ camera innovator Telycam. MVD will distribute and support Telycam’s cutting-edge PTZ cameras and webcams — including the flagship Explore Series for live broadcast production — to systems integrators and resellers in the United States and Canada, with exclusive distribution rights for the USA.

Telycam (a brand of Telecam Technology Co., Ltd.) develops premium-quality video cameras that help people connect, communicate and collaborate better. Telycam’s innovative and feature rich PTZ cameras and webcams are specifically designed to enhance live production, streaming and video conferencing for broadcast, education, government, enterprises, sports and esports, worship, telemedicine, courtrooms and more. Telycam’s strong emphasis on research and development underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, high performance, ease of use and affordability for production professionals and organizations of any size. While the Telycam name may be unfamiliar to North American customers, the company has been developing camera innovations since 2014 as an OEM supplier for some of the broadcast industry’s best-known brands.

MVD representatives will be available for discussions at the Telycam booth (SU6029) at the 2024 NAB Show, taking place April 14-17 in Las Vegas.

Telycam’s Explore SE UHD PTZ camera boasts a 1/1.8″ CMOS sensor with 9MP resolution and an impressive 30x optical zoom with a wide 60° horizontal field of view. Advanced features including single-link 12G-SDI connectivity and genlock enable seamless integration into broadcast environments ranging from newsrooms and production studios to live sporting events, while SFP+ support enables scalable, high-bandwidth connectivity including fiber infrastructures. Explore SE also offers a state-of-the-art image processor; AI-powered auto-tracking; simultaneous NDI® High Bandwidth and NDI® HX output for IP-based media transport; and support for the Free-D protocol to transmit precise camera positioning data to VR/AR production and graphics systems.

In Telycam’s video conferencing webcam portfolio, the Meet+ 100 provides 4K resolution with AI auto-focus and an integrated omnidirectional microphone. Meanwhile, Telycam’s top-tier Meet+ 200 webcam offers 4K resolution, a 120° field of view, 4x digital zoom, auto-framing, dual beamforming microphones with 5-meter pickup range, and is certified by Zoom for use with Zoom Rooms.

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions since 2006, with an emphasis on live streaming, video production, conferencing, and collaboration technologies. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. MVD is also the exclusive distributor for Magewell solutions in North and South America.

“We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with MVD,” said Jenny Liu, Telycam’s co-founder and head of sales and marketing. “We chose MVD as our exclusive distributor in the U.S. after extensive research and consideration. We were in search of a forward-thinking partner who shares our commitment to innovation and is ready to work side by side with us, and MVD perfectly fits the bill. What stood out to us were the dedication and commitment of the MVD team to branding; their deep industry insight; their genuine concern for user needs, and their professional advice to vendors. Many are willing to invest, but only a few are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work. MVD and Telycam belong together in this latter category.”

“Telycam prides itself on continuous improvement and its dedication to research and development, with a goal of ensuring their cameras always deliver top-notch quality and user-friendliness,” said Darryl Spangler, President of MVD. “Their commitment to innovation, quality and exceptional customer support make Telycam an ideal complement to the other like-minded manufacturers in our growing distribution portfolio. We’re excited to add Telycam to our roster, and eager to bring the benefits of their cameras to the U.S. and Canada.”