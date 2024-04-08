Evertz highlights new features for its software defined video networking solution at NAB 2024

At NAB 2024 (Booth SU2027), Evertz will show the latest updates to its software defined video networking (SDVN) solution, which is helping the broadcast industry transition to or expand all-IP infrastructures using SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS.

With over 600 installations worldwide, Evertz’ SDVN taps into the company’s wealth of experience in this area over the past decade and offers an end-to-end, format agnostic, versatile solution for moving to IP for both on-premises and the public cloud.

New at NAB 2024 is the NATX-LT, a next generation network fabric that offers a cost-effective entry point for both core or aggregation requirements in any media facility or mobile deployment. Fully integrated with Evertz’ Magnum-OS, NATX-LT switch fabric offers flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure options, allowing seamless routing for SMPTE ST 2110 and other media standards.

In addition to NATX-LT, Evertz is introducing its new Prefex Media Processing Edge (MPE). This ultra-high-density platform offers the industry’s highest encapsulation IP gateway with processing features while offering video processing features commonly required when transitioning from SDI to ST 2110. This fully featured MPE has the power and flexibility to handle tasks such as frame sync, up/down/cross conversion, and audio shuffling – all in a compact 1RU package.

For bulk signal processing and conversion, Evertz will be releasing the new up/down/cross conversion app for the ev670-X30-HW-V2. This app will feature up/down/cross conversion (up to UHD), interlace support, HDR conversion using LUT (selectable), video processing, video and audio delay adjustments, and audio grooming (4×4, 2×8, and 1×16 combinations).

Evertz will also be showing new features and advanced tools for Magnum-OS, a comprehensive orchestration, monitoring and analytics platform for SDI, IP, or hybrid facilities. Positioned at the heart of Evertz’ SDVN solution, Magnum-OS simplifies workflows, reduces operational costs, and increases efficiency by allowing broadcasters to connect facilities, resources, and devices together within a city, country or globally. Magnum-OS also supports hybrid workflows where devices or resources are located on premise or in cloud (public or private).

At NAB 2024, Evertz will highlight Magnum-OS’s ability to manage and control the status and configuration of devices and flows within public cloud infrastructure (including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud), and between cloud and broadcast facilities.

Among the many useful features that Magnum-OS offers is support for third party devices over NMOS and direct APIs. This allows Magnum-OS to discover and register third party devices using IS-04 and move flows between devices using IS-05 as connection management. Magnum-OS also provides control of network switches that include Evertz EXE and NATX, Cisco, Arista, and cloud-based swxtch.io. It manages the link bandwidth between the discovered edge devices and the network switches to ensure reliable switching of ST 2110 flows.

In addition to advanced control and orchestration, Magnum-OS provides comprehensive monitoring and real-time analytics. Magnum-OS includes tools that include PTP traffic and network monitoring and IP-flow tracking over the IP networks for unprecedented visibility in the broadcast media industry, within and between facilities. For NAB 2024, Evertz will be introducing an updated AI/ML log anomaly detection features called LogSNAP, which builds on the real-time analytics in Magnum-OS to perform detection based on learned model to identify root causes for issues based on logs.