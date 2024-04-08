Mediagenix acquires broadcast management solution, expands North American presence

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mediagenix, known for its content lifecycle management solutions, has expanded its presence in the U.S. market by acquiring a media program management tool widely utilized by broadcast networks and cable companies. This move brings 55 new customers and 11 employees from a leading partner in broadcast inventory and revenue management into the Mediagenix fold.

Mediagenix declined to comment on who the “strategic partner” is or the terms of the acquisition.

The company has also established a new U.S. headquarters in Miami, Florida, and opened an office in Denver, Colorado, aiming to enhance client relations and support throughout North and Latin America.

The technology at the heart of this acquisition, originally developed by Mediagenix and introduced in the U.S. nearly two decades ago through a strategic partnership, allows for comprehensive content management across various channels and platforms. It covers the spectrum from production and acquisition to rights management, scheduling, and transmission. Previously lacking in automation, Mediagenix’s acquisition aims to provide these capabilities, specifically targeting enhancements in content and scheduling strategies for both free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms.

Emmanuel Müller, the Managing Director for the Americas at Mediagenix, stated that this acquisition is intended to address a key gap in the U.S. broadcast industry—automation. By incorporating this technology, Mediagenix seeks to solidify its position as a global leader in content strategy and scheduling solutions, catering directly to broadcast and cable networks aiming to expand their FAST and VOD offerings.

The company’s expansion comes at a time when the popularity of FAST is surging in North America, driven by viewers’ increasing preference for free, ad-supported content. With the U.S. projected to lead in FAST market revenue by 2024, Mediagenix’s investment in AI and ML-based solutions is aimed at streamlining FAST implementation, allowing media companies to scale their content value and engagement efficiently.

As part of its growth strategy, Mediagenix plans to invest in further developing its FAST and VOD content strategy, planning, and engagement solutions for cable and broadcast TV companies in North America.

Mediagenix will showcase its solutions at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, highlighting its commitment to innovation and customer engagement in the evolving media landscape.

