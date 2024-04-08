Pat Sajak tapes final ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ show reveals airdate

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak took his final spin as host of the iconic game show April 5, 2024, taping his final show as host.

The show, which typically tapes multiple shows on production days and often tapes episodes well in advance, noted that Sajak’s final episode will air June 7, 2024.

Sajak has hosted the syndicated version of America’s most popular game show for 41 seasons.

Sajak announced his retirement in June 2023.

Despite no longer being seen on air, Sajak did sign a deal to remain as a consultant to the show for three years.

Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest starting in the fall of 2024.

Co-host Vanna White, who considered departing the show when Sajak made his announcement, signed a significant extension to remain with the show.

There had been reports that White got a significant raise after discovering she was making much less than Sajak.

