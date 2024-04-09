3Play Media to demo its new AI Dubbing technology at NAB Show

3Play Media, the leading media accessibility provider in North America, is pioneering an innovative human-in-the-loop AI Dubbing solution. At launch, the new AI Dubbing product combines human-edited transcripts and translations with best-in-class AI voice matching to produce a premium, cost-effective, and highly accurate audio track at scale.

“Outside of top-tier media, the economics and timelines of content localization don’t work for most companies,” Josh Miller, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of 3Play Media, said. “And frankly, the quality of fully automated dubbing is a brand risk for organizations trying to enter international markets. Global companies, emerging media, and publishers are looking to balance cost without sacrificing accuracy and quality.”

“3Play Media is addressing AI Dubbing differently than the rest of the market — for the last 15 years, we have built our business on combining technology and people to produce cost-effective, quality captions, subtitles, and audio description at scale. We deeply understand the value of human-in-the-loop AI solutions, and are excited to launch an AI Dubbing product that organizations can trust,” Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Antunes added. “Unlike new-to-market solutions, we also have a robust platform, integrations, and API workflows that are designed for ingesting and delivering video assets at scale, making the user experience seamless.”

Benefits of 3Play Media’s AI dubbing

3Play Media’s AI Dubbing product offers exceptional quality and accuracy at a fraction of the cost and turnaround of traditional, human voice artist dubbing solutions. 3Play is uniquely situated to maximize human-in-the-loop workflows to ensure users receive the optimal combination of people and AI throughout the dubbing process. At launch, AI Dubbing will be available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish with more languages to be added.

AI Dubbing delivers the following functionality and benefits: