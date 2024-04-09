3Play Media to demo its new AI Dubbing technology at NAB Show
3Play Media, the leading media accessibility provider in North America, is pioneering an innovative human-in-the-loop AI Dubbing solution. At launch, the new AI Dubbing product combines human-edited transcripts and translations with best-in-class AI voice matching to produce a premium, cost-effective, and highly accurate audio track at scale.
“Outside of top-tier media, the economics and timelines of content localization don’t work for most companies,” Josh Miller, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of 3Play Media, said. “And frankly, the quality of fully automated dubbing is a brand risk for organizations trying to enter international markets. Global companies, emerging media, and publishers are looking to balance cost without sacrificing accuracy and quality.”
“3Play Media is addressing AI Dubbing differently than the rest of the market — for the last 15 years, we have built our business on combining technology and people to produce cost-effective, quality captions, subtitles, and audio description at scale. We deeply understand the value of human-in-the-loop AI solutions, and are excited to launch an AI Dubbing product that organizations can trust,” Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Antunes added. “Unlike new-to-market solutions, we also have a robust platform, integrations, and API workflows that are designed for ingesting and delivering video assets at scale, making the user experience seamless.”
Benefits of 3Play Media’s AI dubbing
3Play Media’s AI Dubbing product offers exceptional quality and accuracy at a fraction of the cost and turnaround of traditional, human voice artist dubbing solutions. 3Play is uniquely situated to maximize human-in-the-loop workflows to ensure users receive the optimal combination of people and AI throughout the dubbing process. At launch, AI Dubbing will be available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish with more languages to be added.
AI Dubbing delivers the following functionality and benefits:
- Easy Ordering. Upload videos for dubbing via our user-friendly platform or automatically via API or integration.
- Rapid Turnaround. Even with a human in the loop, get high-quality output in days – compared to traditional workflows taking weeks.
- Human-in-the-loop Transcription & Translation. The foundation of a great dub is an accurate source language transcript and translation, precisely timed with the speech in the source audio. 3Play Media provides the highest transcription accuracy in the market, then uses professional linguists to produce a premium script for dubbing.
- Translation Glossaries. Brand matters – and translation glossaries help protect brand voice when translating to another language. By tapping into stored translation profiles, you can reliably meet quality output across all of your orders.
- Preserve Background Music and Handle Multiple Speakers. Automated dubbing only works if the final experience doesn’t distract the viewer from the intended experience. Ensuring the background audio is preserved, and the speech elements are replaced, creates a superior experience.
- Voice Matching. Our AI Dubbing solution utilizes voice matching, which pairs the speakers in your source video with the closest synthetic voice match across a huge library of authentic, high-quality voices.
- Human QA. We offer one final check with a human to ensure the timing, voice, phrasing, and speech rate of the dubbed track are natural.
- File Download. Upon completion of the service, easily download your dubbed tracks in whatever formats you require – or post back automatically via integration or API.
Categories
Industry Feed, NAB Show
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.