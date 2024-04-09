Ateliere expands leadership team with the appointment of Zeenal Thakare

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading software solutions company, today announced that Zeenal Thakare is joining Ateliere as SVP, Enterprise Solutions Architect. A visionary media executive acclaimed for driving organizational advancements through scalable and extensible products and technologies, her extensive experience in media and entertainment, cloud technologies, and data analytics comes from some of the world’s largest content companies and studios, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), CBS, and A+E Television. In her recent role at AMC Networks, she led technology transformation projects, implementing data-driven tech and ops strategy for the global media supply chain, ad tech integrations, and cloud-based content distribution across D2C, FAST, and B2B streaming.

“Evolving business models have revolutionized media and entertainment, increasing demand to distribute content across global markets,” says Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. “Zeenal will bring these business challenges to the forefront of our product strategy as we create the world’s first GenAI-driven media supply chain platform. Her first-hand understanding of customers’ needs will play a critical role in our continued expansion, particularly when designing integrations and technical architectures to support our customers’ strategic visions.”

Thakare will help design media workflow solutions using modern methodologies to enable a nimble, cost-effective supply chain. She will act as a trusted advisor and partner to craft comprehensive, industry-standard solutions that integrate into clients’ ecosystems to solve unique business challenges. In her role, she will also collaborate closely with the Ateliere sales team to refine sales strategy and product roadmap to align with market intelligence.

“I am thrilled to join Ateliere at such a transformative time for the industry. Ateliere continues to be at the forefront of building innovative solutions with an unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Zeenal. “Their products offer technical and commercial agility, while leveraging innovative, cloud-native solutions. All of which are key to enabling businesses to optimize their supply chain and monetize their content pipeline. I look forward to bringing my extensive industry knowledge, business, and technical acumen to drive transformation across customer organizations, all while working alongside passionate and creative technologists.”