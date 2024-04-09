Disguise brings the latest in immersive broadcast storytelling to NAB

Disguise, a global leader in real-time technology with clients including Disney, NBC, Netflix and ESPN, will showcase its latest broadcast and virtual production (VP) solutions at this year’s NAB. Show visitors will be the first to get an early preview of Disguise’s latest Porta broadcast graphics controller release, which has been upgraded for Unreal Engine 5.4, and get hands-on with Disguise’s end-to-end xR and VP technology at six exhibition stands across the show floor.

Disguise and its Creative Services division, Meptik, will also be part of several speaker sessions on topics including digital twins, AR graphics, virtual production and ST 2110 with partners such as WWE, NVIDIA and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“From the Olympics to the elections, this is a big year for broadcasters. Teams need to tell data-driven stories more efficiently, while still increasing audience engagement figures,” says Disguise’s General Manager for Broadcast, Grigory Mindlin. “At this year’s NAB, we want to show how we can help with a graphics-first approach. Featuring capacity for unlimited LEDs, native Unreal Engine integration and easy stage pre-vis and control; our end-to-end broadcast solution makes any idea possible. And, if you need fast results, our Creative Services team can bring visuals to life for you — so you can show audiences something they’ve never seen before.”

Porta: Unlocking Unreal Engine motion graphics

A show highlight will be an early preview of the latest Porta graphics and media controller, which makes it easier to manage LED xR and AR productions without extensive technical expertise. With Porta, broadcasters can control all their Unreal Engine graphics and LED studios through a single user interface — on the cloud or, thanks to the latest update, on-prem.

With support for the upcoming Unreal Engine 5.4 release, including the dedicated Unreal Engine motion graphics toolset, Porta will bring broadcasters optimized performance including data feed integrations and media asset management.