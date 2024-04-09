Frezzi unveils new green screen lighting technology Lumenwall

Frezzi Energy Systems, a company providing innovative lighting and power solutions for broadcast, announced the debut of Lumenwall. The latest advancement in green screen lighting technology, Lumenwall will be unveiled at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas.

Lumenwall empowers broadcasters to achieve flawless chroma key effects with ease.

Key highlights of Lumenwall include:

Uniform Edge-to-Edge Lighting: Lumenwall is a linear LED that provides uniform edge-to-edge screen coverage, ensuring consistent and seamless lighting across the entire green screen surface.

Elimination of Hot-Spots and Scalloping: Unlike conventional lighting, Lumenwall eliminates hot-spots and scalloping, delivering smooth and even illumination without unwanted shadows or inconsistencies.

Customizable Length: Lumenwall is custom-made to length, allowing broadcasters to tailor the lighting solution to their specific studio requirements. This customization ensures a perfect fit and optimal performance for every production setup.

Low Profile, Hidden Design: Lumenwall features a low profile and hidden design, unlike traditional lighting solutions that require more headroom and space, eating up valuable studio space and creating clutter.

Lower Cost, Superior Solution: Lumenwall offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional green screen lighting solutions while delivering superior performance and reliability. Its innovative design and advanced features make it the ideal choice for broadcasters seeking high-quality, affordable lighting solutions.

Proven Success: Lumenwall has already been successfully installed at the NBC Boston Media Center Studio 2. Its exceptional performance and reliability make it the go-to choice for industry-leading broadcasters.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Lumenwall to the broadcasting community,” said Kevin Crawford, COO at Frezzi Energy Systems. “With its innovative features and proven performance, Lumenwall sets a new standard for green screen lighting, providing broadcasters with the tools they need to create captivating content.”