NAB Show to attract attendees from 160 countries from around the globe

With 160 countries represented, NAB Show April 13 to 17, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is set to be a global destination for all things broadcast, media and entertainment.

“We are excited to see growing participation in the Show from a number of areas across the globe, and honored to have so many important international dignitaries attending,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events in a statement. “NAB Show has always been the global gathering place for the media and entertainment industry – the collaboration and sharing of knowledge across all these markets is part of what makes the Show experience so special.”

International markets are seeing rapid expansion in over-the-top streaming, live events, cinematic stories and e-sports and gaming. In fact, total gaming revenue is expected to rise from $227 billion in 2023 to $312 billion in 2027 – with advertising revenue alone expected to nearly double to $100 billion in 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. This growth has brought record-breaking investments close to a quarter billion dollars in content for markets such as South Korea, Germany and India.

The international creator scene comes alive as storytellers from around the globe converge at the Show. Here, global film and TV councils, commissions, alliances and guilds convene to refine their craft and advance content creation worldwide. This year, groups from Canada, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea and the United Kingdom will journey to join their global creator community.

This year, 34 delegation buying groups from all over the world will attend NAB Show, including 10 new groups representing regions spanning Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania and Central Asia, as well as hundreds of international journalists. With nearly 40 percent of registered press coming from outside the U.S., NAB Show anticipates extensive global coverage.

Hot topics on the international stage include new technology, gaming and cinematography. Sessions of interest:

A Case Study of Caliente TV’s Studio Build and the Latin America Broadcast Market: This all-Spanish speaking panel will discuss the unique challenges and opportunities associated with building and operating studios and production facilities in the Latin American market. Catch a Global Star: Unveiling the Rise of Non-English Entertainment: A crash course on the future of global entertainment, this town hall conversation will dive into the statistics of a remarkable shift of content investment. Shaping the Future of Television: Brazil’s Journey to TV 3.0 and the Paris Olympics Live Broadcast Trials: Learn how Brazil will utilize the 2024 Paris Olympics to pave the way for its TV3.0 rollout in 2025.

A Case Study on Problem-Solving Innovations in Virtual Production Workflows: The Emerging Media Lab at Whistling Woods International, a leading film school in India, will demo a new metadata transfer protocol and cutting-edge hardware and software to seamlessly incorporate external hardware and workflows.

NAB Show also offers international pavilions, featuring global companies and tech pioneers showcasing various innovations and services, throughout the show floor:

NAB Show will also welcome many international partner organizations including:

