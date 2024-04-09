Tascam to debut the IF-ST2110 Broadcast Expansion Card during NAB

TEAC Corporation is proud to announce the development of the Tascam IF-ST2110 Expansion Card that will provide full support for the SMPTE ST 2110 AV networking standard. Access to 64 input and output audio channels is provided, with full network redundancy according to SMPTE ST 2022-7 and support for NMOS, AES67 and SAP. While broadcasters are increasingly implementing SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 AV networks, there are also situations where different IP protocols are used, and so connecting between multiple formats is a key benefit. This product is targeted for worldwide release by Autumn 2024.

Sonicview 16XP/24XP Digital Mixing Consoles are equipped with a built-in Dante network I/O and by adding the IF-ST2110 Expansion Card, further AV Network connectivity is available. The IF-ST2110 complements the existing range of Tascam Expansion Slot option cards that include MADI, AES-EBU, Analog Input and Output, additional Dante capability, and a 32-track multi-track recorder.

Developed for broadcast applications, Tascam recently introduced Version 1.5 firmware update for the company’s Sonicview 16/24 Digital Recording and Mixing Consoles. With the V1.5 update, the Sonicview digital consoles gain important enhancements designed to improve overall functionality, particularly for broadcast professionals involved in studio work, outside broadcast (OB) or live broadcasts.

Sonicview firmware 1.5 adds dual monitor capability with a 2nd monitor bus configuration, highly enhanced talkback and output routing capability, increased user key selections, and much more.

In addition, Version 1.6 was released on April 4th with further monitor and talkback enhancements for broadcast applications. Additional features include on air tally settings, mixing and monitoring of multiple sources, and location settings available in the Monitor screen.

With the IF-ST2110 card, the Tascam Sonicview 16XP/24XP consoles will provide an even more flexible range of I/O connection options and the full functionality to meet the needs of live events, installed audio systems, and for broadcasters in studios and OB vans used for remote production.