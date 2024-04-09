Video SaaS leader joins Backlight as CEO

Backlight, a global media and entertainment software solution provider, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Barrett as its Chief Executive Officer. After more than a decade of leading video businesses, Ms. Barrett most recently served as CEO of IAC subsidiary Mosaic Group, one of the largest non-gaming app developers in the world with over 40 products and a billion downloads.

“I believe Backlight has exceptional products that support some of the most prominent and innovative brands in media and entertainment and is uniquely positioned to capture the rapidly evolving needs of the market as video becomes more ubiquitous than ever,” said Barrett. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Backlight as we build upon our ability to help deliver best-in-class video experiences for our customers and innovate for the future of storytelling.”

Ms. Barrett has deep experience in the video software industry, having previously served as the SVP of Enterprise at Vimeo. She helped build and scale the platform’s enterprise video solutions and helped take the company public in 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Barrett held various positions at Goldman Sachs and video startup VHX.

“We believe Kathleen stands out as a leader: She’s dynamic and creative, with a history of success in building top class teams and helping accelerate growth with video software businesses,” said Skip Besthoff, managing director of PSG and Backlight board member. “We are confident that Kathleen’s user-centric and hands-on approach to leadership will be a terrific fit with Backlight and the needs of its global customers.”

Backlight provides cloud-native SaaS products to video-forward organizations. The company recently added a slate of new capabilities and integrations—including more AI-enhanced content automation capabilities — for powerful creative and distribution workflows.