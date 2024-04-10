Embrace unveils advancements in media supply chain solutions at NAB 2024

Embrace, a developer of automation and orchestration software solutions for the media and entertainment industry, announced the launch of the latest versions of Embrace Automate-IT and Embrace Pulse-IT ahead of this year’s NAB conference.

The centerpiece of the 4.0 update features a sleek and intuitive user interface meticulously crafted to elevate user experience. Drawing inspiration from flat design principles, the new interface not only captivates visually but also enhances usability, ensuring a seamless navigation experience for users across all functions.

Embrace Automate-IT and Pulse-IT are pivotal solutions revolutionizing media-oriented business process management and promo versioning automation respectively. The 4.0 release empowers users with advanced features including intelligent workflow auto-scaling, hybrid deployment flexibility, and staging environments for resilient architectures, setting a new standard for efficiency and performance in media workflows.

One of the standout features of this release is the integration of Kubernetes capability, enabling enhanced levels of scalability and reliability. Leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), users can now benefit from cloud-based deployments on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring high availability and streamlined operations. Moreover, with support for Linux worker nodes and Docker containerized deployment options, customers gain unprecedented flexibility in deployment methodologies tailored to their specific requirements.

François Billard-Madrières, Head of Engineering at Embrace, commented, “Virtualizing the core server was our first step towards unleashing a more flexible and scalable architecture around Amazon EKS – and we are pleased to see this solution deployed by a growing number of global broadcasters and operators. Now, through cloud-ready support, our solutions deliver a new level of performance and density while enabling operational benefits, such as automated deployment and more granular system upgrades.”

In addition to the advancements in scalability and deployment flexibility, the 4.0 release incorporates a host of features aimed at enhancing reliability, automation, and security. Customers can now effortlessly spin up staging environments alongside their production environment for improved testing and monitoring. Furthermore, the release comes equipped with enhanced observability data visualization tools, AI-powered automation, and personalized insights, empowering users with unprecedented levels of productivity and flexibility.

This latest release also includes major security updates, ensuring the robustness and integrity of the platform. With upgraded Python and Django libraries, customers can rest assured knowing their data is protected against emerging threats. Additionally, the implementation of single sign-on (SSO) using Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) with OKTA or AWS IAM Identity Center enhances the platform’s security by design, providing streamlined access management and heightened authentication protocols.

Embrace continues to lead the charge in transforming media workflows, delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. The 4.0 release of Embrace Automate-IT and Pulse-IT reaffirms the company’s commitment to excellence and its relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in media supply chain optimization solutions.