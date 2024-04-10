Strada exhibits at first NAB, debuts AI-powered workflow automation

Today, Strada announced that it will be exhibiting at its first NAB Show in a dedicated showcase at the Atlas Lens Co. booth in Central Hall (C5539). The entire Strada team, including founders Michael and Peter Cioni, will be on-site to provide attendees with a live demo of the AI-powered workflow technology platform and allow them to test out Strada’s capabilities firsthand. This will be the first time audiences will have an up-close look at the technology.

“The post-production community has been facing many of the same problems for decades–problems I myself am all too familiar with as a creator and advisor to other creative professionals. So we set out to build a solution,” states Michael Cioni, co-founder and CEO of Strada. “No other tool or technology on the market does what Strada can do. It automates tedious and repetitive tasks, improves search, increases delivery speeds, and saves time and money, all of which allow creators in any market segment to significantly up-level the quality of their content. We’re so excited to give NAB attendees the first look at the future of workflow automation.”

Visitors to Strada’s NAB showcase will have the chance to test out features, including: