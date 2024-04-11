Chyron to reveal next-level data-driven graphics for live sports at 2024 NAB Show

Chyron announced that its 2024 NAB Show booth (SL2238), the company will highlight customer-centric innovation in sports graphics solutions and its ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, full-featured products that enable greater creativity and efficiency in visual storytelling for live sports. Chyron will showcase the latest 4.10 release of its flagship Prime platform, as well as a sneak peek at Prime 5.0 in beta, along with the company’s Paint (replay and telestration), VSAR (virtual production), Click Effects (stadium and in-venue production), Virtual Placement, and Chyron Live (cloud-based live production) solutions.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Chyron booth will host a presentation featuring David Melfi, director of graphics integration for NBC Sports & Olympics, along with Chyron’s Nikole McStanley, product portfolio director of live production technology. Together, Melfi and McStanley led collaborative development of key updates in Prime 4.7, 4 8, and 4.9 releases over the past year, all geared toward meeting NBC Sports’ requirements for high-profile collegiate sports and top-tier international sports competitions.

“Through customer collaboration and with user feedback, we’ve introduced robust new capabilities in Prime and across our product line,” said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron. “Along with that development and our future-focused R&D efforts, we’ve been investing in processes such as automated testing and customer feedback loops over longer release cycles to ensure the highest quality. The NAB Show is an ideal venue in which to reveal current initiatives and gather valuable input from the user community. We look forward to bringing our latest innovations to the show floor.”

Chyron’s Prime platform allows users to leverage its industry-leading design features not only to create and animate stunning CG graphics, but also video walls, touchscreen graphics, and branding, bringing efficiencies and consistency to visual storytelling across the control room, studio, and downstream workflows. Focusing on cutting-edge capabilities introduced in recent Prime updates, Chyron will focus on version 4.10 at the NAB Show, demonstrating a playout workflow that further simplifies operation while enabling greater control over the types of data displayed in live-to-air graphics. New dynamic data functionality allows playout operators to control not just the display of real-time data in a graphic, but also the actions that data will trigger.

Control panels in Prime now can be configured by designers to provide access to specific parameters and give playout operators just the right amount of control and flexibility. Those same control panels will be available when Prime integrates with Chyron’s Click Effects venue controller, bringing greater efficiency to graphics updates, both images and text, across the ribbon board, center hung, and other displays. Calling up Prime graphics with a single button click, operators at the venue can manipulate the graphics they’re going to play out just as they would if they were a live graphics playout operator.

With its preview of Prime 5.0, Chyron will focus on end-to-end workflows within the platform — and seek user input on features currently in development. With this upcoming release, Prime will support two 4K inputs and two 4K outputs, giving the platform higher resolution capability. Tighter integration with Adobe Photoshop and After Effects in Prime 5.0 will allow designers even more control of imported assets, directly within the Prime environment, expanding on the already robust capabilities to update text and manipulate layers. Because Prime 5.0 also will support a ProRes output without the need for conversion, designers can both save time and eliminate the expense of storing multiple versions in multiple formats.

An update to the Prime Clips module introduces automatic conversion of clips from NTSC to PAL, eliminating extra processing steps during production and bringing further time savings to live production for international sports broadcasts. With support for both NDI and HDR, the Prime platform also supports the wide array of workflows and formats used in live sports production today. gRPC-enabled bidirectional API communication contributes to system performance and security.

On its NAB Show booth, Chyron also will feature Paint 9.6, updated to enable even more flexible and dynamic sports analysis live on air. Along with tracked and tuned telestration clips and richer effects, UI and workflow enhancements streamline the sportscasting workflow. Paint also boasts a new Highlight Pitch Zone tool, an enhanced CutOut tool, and an innovative Multi-Angle Telestration capability that preserves illustrations across multiple camera angles to provide a multi-dimensional view of key plays and strategies.

Chyron’s Click Effects and VSAR will both be on display, with experts on the booth showing simulations of new features proposed for upcoming releases and gathering input from existing and potential customers. A beta build of VSAR with support for Unreal Engine 5 will be available for demos. Chyron’s Virtual Placement rounds out the offering for live sports production, making it easy to add virtual graphics to any live broadcast.

Chyron Live offers a comprehensive and intuitive user interface for switching video sources such as cameras, feeds, or clips, as well as broadcast-grade graphical overlays, creating clips from live video sources, and enhancing storytelling with illustrated replay (telestration).