Asus unveils 8K HDR Mini LED display and PC solutions for AI, XR, and virtual production at NAB Show 2024

Asus announced its participation in the upcoming NAB Show 2024, themed “A Glimpse into Tomorrow’s Tech.” Visitors to the Asus booth (C2934) will have the opportunity to explore the future of content creation with hands-on experiences and demonstrations of groundbreaking innovations. The Asus showcase will highlight a range of cutting-edge technology ideal for the challenges of XR and virtual production, including the ProArt Display PA32KCX, the world’s first 8K Mini LED professional monitor, in addition to AI-powered workstations and color management solutions.

In addition Asus will showcase the breath and depth of current and future Asus ProArt ecosystem including laptops, motherboards, chassis, coolers, graphics cards, displays and monitors.

8K and HDR meet in the ProArt Display PA32KCX

Shooting in 8K gives creators at the cutting-edge of XR and virtual production exceptionally high-resolution footage, affording them wide flexibility in post-production without sacrificing the ability to produce final products in a full 4K resolution. To allow these creators to work with raw 8K footage in full detail, Asus today announced the ProArt Display PA32KCX, the world’s first 8K Mini LED professional monitor. This 32-inch 8K (7680 x 4320) offers an average ΔE value of less than one for world-leading color accuracy, and it covers 97% of the cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut for beautifully saturated color reproduction. With its 4096-zone Mini LED backlight capable of 1200 nits peak brightness and industry-leading 1000 nits full-screen sustained brightness, the ProArt Display PA32KCX is an ideal candidate for HDR workflows. It supports multiple HDR metadata formats, including HLG and HDR10, allowing creators to check how content will appear for a wide range of target displays before it is sent off for final delivery.

A built-in motorized flip colorimeter makes it easy to maintain the display’s professional-level accuracy over the long term, and it supports auto/self-calibration to ensure that calibration never interferes with creative workflows. The ProArt Display PA32KCX provides an exceptionally comfortable viewing experience with LuxPixel Technology, a suite of the latest advancements including Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection (AGLR) tech, and Eye Care+. With LuxPixel Technology, creators can follow their inspiration and preserve the image quality of their artwork without light disturbances and being held back by eye strain and fatigue. Finally, the ProArt Display PA32KCX provides creators with a rich selection of connectivity options for supreme flexibility on the set or in the studio. In addition to its HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 ports and a USB hub, its dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports offer unmatched versatility with up to 96 W USB Power Delivery.

The ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM brings QD-OLED to creators

For creators seeking a QD-OLED display primed for professional-grade performance, Asus offers the new ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM. This 31.5-inch 4K UHD monitor delivers beautifully saturated and accurate colors with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It is factory pre-calibrated to achieve an average ΔE value of less than one for world-leading color accuracy. ProArt Hardware Calibration technology provides color-accuracy optimization and color profile write-back.

The ProArt Display OLED PA32UCDM creates exceptional HDR experiences with true, inky blacks, 1000 nits of peak brightness and true 10-bit color depth. This display supports multiple HDR metadata formats, including HDR-10 and HLG, and it works seamlessly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware calibration software.

Rich connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 with up to 96 W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a built-in USB Hub, give creators versatile options for connecting their full workstation. It offers a 50% smaller base than the last-gen and versatile placement options with built-in anchor points and a partition wall bracket.

Intuitive and intelligent color management

ProArt Displays give users versatile options to calibrate their display and manage their complete creative experience. The Asus-exclusive ProArt Calibration tool helps users calibrate in both SDR and HDR modes and works with both macOS and Windows. ProArt Displays also work with major calibrators and professional hardware calibration software, such as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS.

The Self-Calibration on select models is compatible with all operating systems, no additional software needed. Users can initiate calibration anytime or schedule it via the OSD menu. Additionally, they can use ProArt Color Center, a web-based online tool, to manage the color accuracy of multiple ProArt displays that feature hardware calibration support.

Finally, Asus DisplayWidget Center and ProArt Creator Hub provide a unified experience across connected ProArt displays, allowing creators to easily adjust settings and optimize workflows. ProArt Creator Hub Color Management features a screen color picker or image color extractor to provide detailed color analysis and information, and it collaborates with Pantone® to bring you a wide range of color-related functions. You can also discover 2024 color trends and color palettes made by the professional Asus Design Center to inspire your creativity.

On-set with Moonshine Studio, Asus NUC, and ProArt

Moonshine Studio, Taiwan’s leading XR and virtual production studio, joins forces with Asus and ProArt to demo the latest XR solutions with a generative AI and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) setup. This powerful solution features the compact NUC 13 Extreme as a secure endpoint, with a Powered by Asus workstation supplying exceptional performance behind the scenes. The NUC 13 Extreme is equipped with a triple-slot 12” graphics card, ensuring smooth operation for AI workloads. Visitors to the Asus booth can also check out the latest Asus NUC solutions, including the NUC 14 Pro, NUC 14 Pro+, and ROG NUC, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

In Moonshine Studio’s demo, powerful Intel W790 and Z790 workstations back up the Asus NUC endpoints with multi-core processing and multi-GPU support, accelerating intensive AI tasks and seamless performance for even the most complex projects. Additionally, the 10 G Ethernet port guarantees seamless data transfer between the devices. The Powered by Asus program offers a wide range of configuration options from trusted partners like Alexander PCs, CyberPowerPC, iBuyPower, Puget Systems, and Silverdraft, allowing studios to tailor the solution to their specific needs.

For powerful on-set editing, the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7604) offers a stunning Calman Verified color-accurate 16-inch 3.2K 120 Hz OLED touchscreen, ensuring exceptional color fidelity. The large, stylus-compatible haptic touchpad and intuitive Asus Dial rotary control provide unrivaled precision and control, allowing artists to express their creativity with ease.