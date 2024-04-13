Ikan to showcase Lyra PoE LED lights at 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas

Ikan, a leader in professional lighting solutions, announced earlier this year the launch of its innovative Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting products, the LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE. These state-of-the-art lights (patent pending) are set to transform the industry, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency. We’re proud to be showcasing these revolutionary lighting products at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, come visit us in Central Hall Booth C3835 to see these exciting new products in action.

The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE are ingeniously designed to be powered using a single Ethernet cable (Cat6 RJ45 24AWG or better). This groundbreaking feature eliminates the need for additional wiring or power outlets, significantly saving time and reducing installation costs. Obtaining permits or hiring electricians for new ceiling outlets is now a thing of the past.

Both models support the IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 PoE++ standard, ensuring efficient power delivery over the Ethernet network. This advanced technology not only simplifies the installation process, it also promotes a cleaner and more organized workspace.

“These lights are a game-changer for professional broadcast lighting,” said James Tian, CEO at Ikan. “The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE represent our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that are not only technically advanced but also practical and installation-friendly.”

The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE are not just about convenience but also about superior lighting quality. Equipped with 97 CRI LED chips and a soft panel, these lights emit a gentle, wraparound light. The generous 110-degree beam angle ensures ample coverage, providing even and consistent lighting. This quality of light creates artifact-free shadows, making it perfect for a wide range of lighting productions.

Versatility is a key feature of the LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE. With a color temperature range spanning from 3200K to 5600K, these lights can adapt to various lighting environments, making them ideal for professional studios, conference rooms, classrooms, on-location shoots, and various other spaces. In addition, the LBX8-POE is designed for spaces with low-ceiling clearance.

“We had an amazing opportunity to utilize Ikan’s new low-profile LBX8 PoE fixtures to retrofit a classroom with drop-ceiling. The room had limited height and no existing power in the ceiling. Ikan’s PoE lights not only made the installation possible, but lit the room beautifully,” said James Cartner from FX Design.

At this year’s NAB Show, Ikan will also be focusing on other exciting new products such as our Positional Tracking System for XR Virtual Production, and 19” High-Bright NDI® Talent Monitor. Also, be on the lookout for our upcoming 65W Fresnel LED Light with Power over Ethernet capability – a sneak peek will be available at our booth.

The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE are available for purchase through Ikan’s website and authorized dealers.