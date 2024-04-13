IP Showcase set to educate and facilitate knowledge sharing at the 2024 NAB Show

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the Video Services Forum (VSF), along with contributors Audio Engineering Society (AES), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and SMPTE, today announced that the IP Showcase will return to the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17, in Las Vegas. Taking place in booth W3800, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the IP Showcase will highlight the great strides that have been taken to achieve an all-IP ecosystem for today’s real-world media productions, educate attendees on a wide range of IP-related topics, and provide opportunities for knowledge sharing in the meetup section.

As in previous years, a central educational element of the IP Showcase at the 2024 NAB Show will be the IP Showcase Theater, where industry professionals will be giving 20-minute presentations on a wide range of topics — from IPMX, RIST, NMOS, audio-over-IP, and orchestration and automation in the cloud, to case studies on IP deployments and basic tutorials on media-over-IP network design. With thirty eight presentations scheduled, the IP Showcase caters to a wide audience, from those just stepping into the world of media-over-IP to industry veterans.

Introduced last year, the IP Showcase meetup section will be making a return to the NAB Show. In this open space with flexible seating, any attendee can host a conversation exploring any topic related to AV-over-IP, SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX, or other proprietary protocols. Industry experts will be available to facilitate meetups on their topic of choice. Furthermore, groups that already meet within standards organizations over Zoom and other platforms can utilize the meetup section for face-to-face meetings at the show.

“Since its inception, the IP Showcase has offered a unique platform for learning, sharing, and discovering how open standards drive innovation and foster collaboration across the media landscape,” said Andrew Starks, an AIMS board of directors member and director of product management for Macnica. “For those looking to deepen their knowledge of media-over-IP — whether through our insightful presentations or discussions in the meetup section — it has stood as an essential element of the NAB Show experience. This year is no exception, as we continue the proud tradition of enlightening and inspiring attendees with a program that mirrors the dynamic evolution within the standards community. It’s going to be another event to remember, and we can’t wait to see everybody there.”