AccuWeather’s Weathershow Enhancer brings more motion, greater interactivity, and faster severe weather information

AccuWeather is unveiling powerful new updates to its popular interactive touchscreen system, the WeatherShow Enhancer, at the NAB. New capabilities offer more motion, greater interactivity, faster severe weather information, and superior real-time hyperlocal weather data in an exclusive partnership with Ambient Weather, a leader in modern weather station technology.



AccuWeather’s WeatherShow Enhancer is a multi-screen presentation tool that works together with — and significantly enhances — any TV station’s existing weather system. A software and hardware display system built on AccuWeather’s StoryTeller+ Interactive Touchscreen System, the WeatherShow Enhancer puts exclusive live interactive capabilities directly into the hands of the on-air talent.



With the WeatherShow Enhancer, local weather teams get a substantial advantage with the most complete breaking severe weather information at their fingertips, helping them to effectively communicate with viewers and describe complex weather events in a much clearer, more concise manner.



This newest version of the WeatherShow Enhancer turbocharges weather presentations and makes them more engaging for audiences with unique features including:

Special effects and interactivity

Superior touchscreen technology with the ability to enlarge or shrink graphics or videos simply by touch.

Spotlight and telestration tools to better highlight key areas on the screen.

6 live HD/SDI video inputs and endless video feeds to display multiple scenes simultaneously.

The ability to show multiple screens (4, 8, or 16) at the same time, and hone in or out on any one screen or group of screens in any order.

Better street-level reporting with the most granular level of worldwide street level reporting, detailed mapping, and labeling available. Pan and zoom into any neighborhood in your DMA for greater localization. This feature can not only be used for weather, but for any kind of breaking news anywhere in the world.

Superior severe weather coverage

New severe weather capabilities provide vital up-to-the-second breaking weather information, with severe weather warnings and alerts appearing instantaneously on the Enhancer screen as they are issued, allowing broadcast meteorologist to access severe weather information in real time, getting vital information to viewers first.

A unique 4-screen display of severe weather components allows on-air talent to show all of the key weather impacts happening in the same area simultaneously, in ways that are clearer and easier for audiences to understand.

New and exclusive in 2024

As part of our exclusive partnership with Ambient Weather, a leader in modern weather station technology, AccuWeather’s WeatherShow Enhancer now gives you access to the densest network of over 100,000 weather stations, providing street by street weather data that will give viewers the greatest coverage of real-time, hyperlocal conditions in your DMA. This network of observation sites available only through AccuWeather doubles or even triples the amount of weather stations in each DMA, filling in the geographical gaps between government and private sector weather stations and giving on-air meteorologists and viewers an even clearer picture of real-time street by street local weather variations.

Two of the most popular features in the award-winning AccuWeather app are now available on the WeatherShow Enhancer: AccuWeather MinuteCast is a patented hyperlocal, Minute-by-Minute forecast of precipitation type and intensity for the next 2 hours. It allows you to show the differences in intensity of precipitation across your viewing area and the differences in starting and end times of precipitation in different parts of your DMA. AccuWeather WinterCast allows you to show the probabilities of various snow accumulations from approaching winter storms.

“As we all know in local television, winning in weather is critical to your success. Having the most accurate and hyperlocal forecasts, meteorologists who can best communicate and illustrate the latest weather story, and a weather team viewers can depend on and trust during times of severe weather are key to winning the local weather wars,” said Dr. Joel Myers, Founder and Executive Chairman of AccuWeather. “Weather information changes right up to the second when you are live on the air, and our latest version of the WeatherShow Enhancer provides the fastest live severe weather tools and more real-time street-by-street weather data — information that you can’t get anywhere else — that turbocharges your current weather systems and helps you beat your competitors on the air with breaking weather stories.”