Verizon Business, AWS, and the NHL demo 5G-enabled cloud broadcasting at the 2024 NAB Show

Verizon Business, on the heels of its recent partnership announcement with the National Hockey League (NHL), is putting co-innovation on full display with a new 5G-enabled cloud broadcasting solution. Running on AWS Wavelength Zones, a mobile edge compute service that delivers ultra-low-latency applications for 5G devices, this solution is a game-changer for the broadcast industry, with the speed from content capture on ice to broadcast going from seconds to milliseconds.

“Innovations in production and distribution ultimately highlight the power of our network to content owners like the NHL,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “Through cloud-based content delivery, we’re enabling them to innovate, bringing new views, angles, and experiences for fans worldwide.”

The traditional television broadcast industry is experiencing a major operational shift with the rise of streaming services, devices, and next-generation IP video production tools — all of which require massive amounts of data to be moved and processed in the blink of an eye.

“Providing our fans with a premium experience, whether sitting rinkside or in the comfort of their home, is what the NHL has become synonymous with,” said Grant Nodine, NHL Senior Vice President, Technology. “Partnering with Verizon Business in expediting content delivery from the cloud allows us to find innovative ways to create content and design experiences for the fan.”

Together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the NHL produced its first-ever live-to-air cloud broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals game on March 22. This technology enabled the NHL to broadcast the game through AWS Elemental MediaConnect, a high-quality transport service for live video, giving the league the scale to maximize centralized production crews in the league’s offices and production headquarters.

Through a secure and reliable connection, live cloud production allows the NHL to leverage distributed production and operations personnel for future broadcasts. Additionally, because of the rapid delivery that cloud efficiency can drive, the league can streamline content distribution to social media channels and new platform partners to create enhanced fan experiences.

“Live cloud production empowers the NHL to produce high-quality content from virtually anywhere and at practically any scale, using the optimum combination of resources,” said Julie Souza, Global Head of Sports, AWS. “The speed of Verizon 5G unlocks new opportunities for the continued adoption and deployment of live cloud production across sports and beyond.”

During the 2024 NAB show, a demo will be showcased at the Verizon booth (#W2042) in collaboration with AWS, the NHL, and its partners to create a live cloud production environment.

Verizon Business currently works with sports leagues around the globe aiding in everything from in-venue networks to streamlining team operations. Verizon brings public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operational outcomes.