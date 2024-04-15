Brainstorm, AccuWeather announce upcoming new generation of 3D weather tools

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Brainstorm, a manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, and weather forecasting company AccuWeather announced April 15, 2024, at the NAB Show 2024 that they will enhance their years-long collaboration to create a completely new generation of real-time 3D weather applications for television, powered by the world’s largest proprietary collection of global weather data.

This new integration of Brainstorm’s state-of-the-art solutions for real-time 3D graphics, AR and virtual sets together with AccuWeather’s worldwide weather forecasts, data and weather data visualization tools including touch screen applications, will allow TV stations and other content creators to engage their audiences with amazing weather content. Using the latest digital techniques in enhanced storytelling, on-air talent will be able to turn complex severe weather forecast information and hyper-local data into a dynamic weather show that sets them apart from the competition.

Brainstorm and AccuWeather share a long history of collaboration, starting with Brainstorm’s eStudio render engine use of AccuWeather’s real-time data, which started decades ago. This winning combination set the standards for weather visualization, including real-time data import, AR map visualization and in-context animations. With exciting new creative products coming soon from this renewed collaboration, broadcasters, channels, and content creators of any kind and size will be able to benefit from the most advanced data-driven imagery for weather visualization.

“AccuWeather is home to the world’s largest, proprietary global weather database,” said AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chairman Joel Myers, in a statement. “Our data is the cleanest and most accurate set of past, current, and forecast weather conditions available…”

Myers noted that AccuWeather’s wealth of data includes real-time surface observations, lightning data, radar data, government-issued weather warnings, satellite data from geostationary weather satellites covering the entire world, over 190 numerical forecast models, air pollution observations and more.

“This new partnership brings the best weather data and the best graphics together in a way that is accessible to local TV stations and will help them elevate their weather shows to a level that was previously only available to major networks,” Myers added.

“Success is built on relationships, and with the excellent one we have with our friends and colleagues at AccuWeather, together with the integration of the world-renowned technology our two companies have, we’re very pleased to announce the joint development of the next generation of 3D real-time weather applications,” says Ricardo Montesa, Brainstorm’s CEO and founder in the statement.

The companies plan to release the first results of this partnership by the end of this year, followed by additional integrations and products in 2025.

Advertisement